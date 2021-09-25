CHICAGO — Chris Tyree returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown and Drew Pyne threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter in relief of an injured Jack Coan, helping No. 12 Notre Dame beat No. 18 Wisconsin 41-13 on Saturday at Soldier Field.

Brian Kelly became the winningest coach in Notre Dame history with victory No. 105, surpassing Knute Rockne in his 12th season with the Irish (4-0).

Graham Mertz threw four interceptions for Wisconsin (1-2), including two that were returned for touchdowns in the final 2:30 to blow the game open.

Coan, a Wisconsin transfer, left with an apparent left leg injury in the third quarter with the game tied at 10.

Pyne lost a fumble on his second possession, leading to a field goal by the Badgers, but otherwise the redshirt freshman was solid, going 6 for 8 for 81 yards.

(2) GEORGIA 62, VANDERBILT 0: JT Daniels threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns playing only the first quarter as the Bulldogs (4-0, 2-0 SEC) dominated the Commodores (1-3, 0-1) in the Bulldogs’ biggest win in a series that started in 1893, in Nashville, Tennessee.

This game was effectively over when Georgia led 35-0 after the first quarter. The Bulldogs started three of four drives in Vandy territory. They recovered a fumble on a kickoff to set up one TD, then Christopher Smith intercepted a pass to set up a second TD less than 30 seconds later.

(6) PENN STATE 38, VILLANOVA 17: Sean Clifford passed for four touchdowns and a career-high 401 yards, leading the Nittany Lions (4-0) to a victory over the Wildcats (3-1) in State College, Pennsylvania.

Clifford completed 19 of 26 passes, finding Parker Washington for two TDs and Jahan Dotson and KeAndre Lambert-Smith for one apiece. Tyler Warren rushed for a touchdown and Jordan Stout kicked a field goal for the Nittany Lions, who led 17-3 at the break in their eighth straight win.

(17) COASTAL CAROLINA 53, UMASS 3: Grayson McCall threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third, and the Chanticleers (4-0) scored on eight of nine possessions and sent the Minutemen (0-4) to a 15th straight loss, in Conway, South Carolina.

The Chanticleers started 4-0 for the second straight season and have won 15 of their past 16 games the past two years. They also cranked things up after a subpar offensive showing in 28-25 win at Buffalo last week.

BOSTON COLLEGE 42, MISSOURI 34: Denis Grosel hit Zay Flowers from 10 yards out in overtime, and Brandon Sebastian’s interception sealed the victory as the Eagles (4-0) recovered at home after blowing two fourth-quarter leads to beat the Tigers (2-2).

BC fans stormed the field to celebrate the win in the first-ever meeting between the schools and the Eagles’ first 4-0 start since Matt Ryan led them to eight straight victories to start the 2007 season.

PITTSBURGH 77, NEW HAMPSHIRE 7: Kenny Pickett threw for 403 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another in just over a half of work and the Panthers (2-1) finished up nonconference play by drilling the Wildcats (3-1) in Pittsburgh.

VIRGINIA TECH 21, RICHMOND 10: Braxton Burmeister threw for 212 yards and a touchdown to lead the Hokies (3-1) to a victory over the Spiders (2-2) in Blacksburg, Virginia.

