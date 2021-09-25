CHICAGO — Chris Tyree returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown and Drew Pyne threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter in relief of an injured Jack Coan, helping No. 12 Notre Dame beat No. 18 Wisconsin 41-13 on Saturday at Soldier Field.
Brian Kelly became the winningest coach in Notre Dame history with victory No. 105, surpassing Knute Rockne in his 12th season with the Irish (4-0).
Graham Mertz threw four interceptions for Wisconsin (1-2), including two that were returned for touchdowns in the final 2:30 to blow the game open.
Coan, a Wisconsin transfer, left with an apparent left leg injury in the third quarter with the game tied at 10.
Pyne lost a fumble on his second possession, leading to a field goal by the Badgers, but otherwise the redshirt freshman was solid, going 6 for 8 for 81 yards.
(2) GEORGIA 62, VANDERBILT 0: JT Daniels threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns playing only the first quarter as the Bulldogs (4-0, 2-0 SEC) dominated the Commodores (1-3, 0-1) in the Bulldogs’ biggest win in a series that started in 1893, in Nashville, Tennessee.
This game was effectively over when Georgia led 35-0 after the first quarter. The Bulldogs started three of four drives in Vandy territory. They recovered a fumble on a kickoff to set up one TD, then Christopher Smith intercepted a pass to set up a second TD less than 30 seconds later.
(6) PENN STATE 38, VILLANOVA 17: Sean Clifford passed for four touchdowns and a career-high 401 yards, leading the Nittany Lions (4-0) to a victory over the Wildcats (3-1) in State College, Pennsylvania.
Clifford completed 19 of 26 passes, finding Parker Washington for two TDs and Jahan Dotson and KeAndre Lambert-Smith for one apiece. Tyler Warren rushed for a touchdown and Jordan Stout kicked a field goal for the Nittany Lions, who led 17-3 at the break in their eighth straight win.
(17) COASTAL CAROLINA 53, UMASS 3: Grayson McCall threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third, and the Chanticleers (4-0) scored on eight of nine possessions and sent the Minutemen (0-4) to a 15th straight loss, in Conway, South Carolina.
The Chanticleers started 4-0 for the second straight season and have won 15 of their past 16 games the past two years. They also cranked things up after a subpar offensive showing in 28-25 win at Buffalo last week.
BOSTON COLLEGE 42, MISSOURI 34: Denis Grosel hit Zay Flowers from 10 yards out in overtime, and Brandon Sebastian’s interception sealed the victory as the Eagles (4-0) recovered at home after blowing two fourth-quarter leads to beat the Tigers (2-2).
BC fans stormed the field to celebrate the win in the first-ever meeting between the schools and the Eagles’ first 4-0 start since Matt Ryan led them to eight straight victories to start the 2007 season.
PITTSBURGH 77, NEW HAMPSHIRE 7: Kenny Pickett threw for 403 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another in just over a half of work and the Panthers (2-1) finished up nonconference play by drilling the Wildcats (3-1) in Pittsburgh.
VIRGINIA TECH 21, RICHMOND 10: Braxton Burmeister threw for 212 yards and a touchdown to lead the Hokies (3-1) to a victory over the Spiders (2-2) in Blacksburg, Virginia.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Saturday’s high school roundup: South Portland shuts out Portland
-
Schools and Education
Federal judge deals blow to vaccine mandate for NYC teachers
-
Nation & World
Texas border crossing where migrants made camp to reopen
-
Nation & World
Man drives from Ohio hoping to help Haitian friend at border
-
Nation & World
Lawyers to urge no restrictions for Reagan shooter Hinckley
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.