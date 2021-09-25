LISBON — Danny Levesque scored four times and added two assists for the Lisbon boys soccer team in an 11-1 win over Winthrop on Saturday.

Caden Boone had two goals for the Greyhounds (6-1-0), while Elijah Fullerton had a goal and two assists. Bryce Mitchell and Levi Tibbetts each had a goal and assist. Aidan Parker had a goal and Hunter Brissette had two assists.

Teddy Wagner scored for the Ramblers (2-4-0).

RICHMOND 13, RANGELEY 1: Cole Alexander scored four goals to lead the Bobcats on the road against the Lakers in Rangeley.

Matt Vesselli and Chance Taylor (three assists) added two goals apiece and Brady Alexander and Hunter Mason each had a goal and an assist. Connor Vachon and Alexx Roy both made two saves in goal.

Keegan Donegan scored the lone Rangeley goal and James Hathaway made six saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

BRUNSWICK 1, LEWISTON 1: Ava Wolverton scored with 1:57 remaining in regulation to force the Dragons (5-2-1) and Blue Devils (4-3-1) to a double overtime draw.

Wolverton’s goal was assisted by Ellie Sullivan. Ahavah Burch made 20 saves for the Dragons.

Abbie Dostie scored for Lewiston in the first quarter.

