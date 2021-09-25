SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The United States is turning the Ryder Cup into a runaway, winning three of Saturday morning’s foursomes matches to take a 9-3 lead over Europe into the afternoon.

This is the biggest lead either team has held after three sessions since the rest of Europe joined Britain and Ireland in the Ryder Cup in 1979.

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay closed out a come-from-behind, 2-and-1 victory over Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick to give the U.S. its ninth point.

Moments earlier, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas wrapped up a 2-up win over Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger — a match they trailed 3 down after six holes. With Spieth in the win column, every American contributed at least a point through the first 12 matches.

Dustin Johnson improved to 3-0 on the week, teaming with Collin Morikawa for a 2-and-1 win over Paul Casey and Tyrell Hatton.

Europe’s only win came from Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, who came from behind for a 3-and-1 win over Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger. It was Garcia’s record 24th career victory at the Ryder Cup, breaking a tie with Nick Faldo.

This story will be updated.