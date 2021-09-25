FRYEBURG — Michael Lewinski kicked a 20-yard field goal with 13 seconds remaining to give Wells an 11-8 comeback win over Fryeburg Academy in a Class C football game Saturday.

Fryeburg (2-2) took the lead in the third quarter on a 3-yard run by Gunnar Saunders and a conversion pass from Saunders to Jordan Dutton.

Wells (2-2) tied it with about three minutes left when Colby Bolduc scored on a 4-yard run and Grady Fox rushed for the conversion.

WINDHAM 51, BREWER 0: Will Ledbetter passed for four touchdowns as the Eagles (3-0) routed the Witches (4-0) in Windham.

Ledbetter was 6 of 9 for 150 yards. Alex Yeaton caught two TD pass, and Nick Garrison and Max Arbour each had one.

Haddon Boyle paced Windham’s ground game with 16 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown. Tate Chork and Dan Mitchell also rushed for a touchdown.

KENNEBUNK 48, DEERING 6: David York scored three touchdowns in the first half, including a 70-yard punt return and a 76-yard run, to lead Kennebunk (2-2) past visiting Deering (0-4).

Matt Moore and Jack Cataldi also had TDs in the first half, helping Kennebunk build a 35-0 lead.

Keegan Andrew connected with Brant Phelan for a touchdown pass in the second half. Ethan Kasprzak scored Kennebunk’s final TD.

FREEPORT 27, LISBON/ST. DOM’S 13: Jordan Knighton’s 28-yard touchdown run with 2:48 remaining helped the Falcons (3-1) clinch a Class D win over the Greyhounds (0-3) in Lisbon Falls.

Knighton also had a 4-yard scoring run in the second quarter, following TDs by Nick White and Aidan Heath, as Freeport opened a 20-7 halftime lead.

Colby Levasseur gave Lisbon a brief 7-6 advantage with a 5-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter. Greyhounds quarterback Jimmy Fitzsimmons threw a 14-yard TD pass to Ethan Roberts early in the fourth.

