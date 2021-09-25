FOOTBALL

Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt won’t play against Cincinnati after all.

The team has downgraded Watt to out for Sunday’s visit from Cincinnati (1-1). Watt, who is dealing with a groin injury, was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Watt got hurt in the second quarter of last weekend’s 26-17 loss to Las Vegas. He was limited in practice this week but said Friday he was hoping to play.

• Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers due to an ankle injury.

Jenkins got hurt during Monday night’s 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions, though he remained in the game. After listing him as doubtful on Friday’s injury report, the Packers (1-1) announced Saturday that Jenkins wasn’t making the trip to San Francisco.

• Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve by the Miami Dolphins, meaning he will miss at least three games before he can return from fractured ribs.

Tagovailoa had already been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Las Vegas, with Jacoby Brissett set to start for the Dolphins and Reid Sinnett getting promoted from the practice squad in order to serve as the backup.

Tagovailoa will also miss games on Oct. 3 against Indianapolis and Oct. 10 against Tampa Bay, at minimum. The earliest he could return is an Oct. 17 game in London against Jacksonville.

• Chargers defensive lineman Justin Jones will miss his second straight game after being downgraded to out for Sunday’s game at the Kansas City Chiefs.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will miss the start of training camp for personal reasons.

The team said this is an excused absence and there will be more updates when appropriate.

Hachimura averaged 13.8 points over 57 games last season. He averaged 13.5 points as a rookie in 2019-20.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Ottawa Senators acquired Zach Sanford, sending St. Louis native Logan Brown to the Blues in exchange for the veteran forward.

St. Louis also received a conditional 2022 draft pick from Ottawa.

Sanford had 10 goals and six assists in 52 games for the Blues last season.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Norwich lost its sixth straight Premier League game of the season, beaten 2-0 by Everton at Goodison Park with goals from Andros Townsend and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Townsend put the hosts in front with a 29th-minute penalty, awarded after referee David Coote watched replays of Ozan Kabak’s challenge on Allan.

Norwich midfielder Mathias Normann brought two good saves out of Jordan Pickford before Doucoure’s finish doubled Everton’s advantage in the 77th.

• Michail Antonio struck in the final minute to snatch West Ham a 2-1 victory as Leeds’ winless Premier League start was extended to six matches.

• Bruno Fernandes missed an injury-time penalty as teammate Cristiano Ronaldo looked on in Manchester United’s 1-0 home loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Villa defender Kortney Hause was the hero for the visitors after he flicked a header past goalkeeper David De Gea off a corner in the 88th minute for his team’s first victory over United since 2009.

• Manchester City broke its run of losses to Chelsea by handing its Premier League title rival a first defeat of the season thanks to Gabriel Jesus’ deflected goal in a 1-0 win.

• Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool but it was not enough to beat Brentford, which twice pegged the Reds back in a breathless 3-3 draw.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Lando Norris took pole position for the first time in a rain-hit qualifying session for the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, Russia after timing his final fast lap to perfection on a drying track.

The McLaren driver set the pace with a time of 1 minute, 41.993 seconds in the dying seconds of the session after switching to slick tires as the racing line dried. He pushed Carlos Sainz of Ferrari into second place by half a second as George Russell took third for Williams, dropping Lewis Hamilton to fourth. Championship leader Max Verstappen has a penalty and starts at the back.

INDYCAR: The IndyCar championship race tightened ahead of the Grand Prix of Long Beach after a messy qualifying session put contenders Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward in the middle of the pack.

Josef Newgarden, a distant third in the standings but still mathematically in the mix for the title, seized the opportunity and won the pole for Sunday’s season-ending race.

Palou arrived at the temporary street course with a 35-point lead over O’Ward in the standings, needing only an 11th-place finish to make him the first Spaniard to win an IndyCar title. His cushy lead and incredible consistency this season have O’Ward and Newgarden both admitting they need near-miracles to deny Palou the crown.

BOXING

FIGHTER HOSPITALIZED: Dominican boxer Lenin Castillo was taken to the hospital after being carried out of the ring on a stretcher following a devastating knockout by British opponent Callum Smith.

Event promoter Eddie Hearn said the 33-year-old Castillo was “responsive” after needing treatment by medical staff in the ring at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in one of the fights on the undercard of the world heavyweight title bout between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

TENNIS

OSTRAVA OPEN: Maria Sakkari upset top-seeded Iga Swiatek 6-4, 7-5 on Saturday to set up a surprise final against Anett Kontaveit in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Kontaveit beat two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-0, 6-4.

CYCLING

WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Elisa Balsamo upset favorite Marianne Vos in a sprint finish to frustrate the mighty Dutch squad and claim the world championship title in the women’s road race in Leuven, Belguim.

After failing to win the Olympic title in Tokyo, the Dutch had sent out their strongest possible team on the 97.5-mile hilly course.

