I love early spring. The snow – assuming we get some – has melted. The leaves are coming out on the naked tree limbs. And the flowers are just beginning to bloom.
Bulbs produce the brightest flowers of spring. Daffodils, crocus and tulips are the most common, the ones even non-gardeners can recognize and name, but don’t forget early irises, ornamental alliums and others.
Some of the bulbs, daffodils especially, last for years. Others disappear over time, either eaten by deer and rodents or just getting old and dying. Either way, it’s good to plant new bulbs each fall, so you’ll have something look forward to over the cold, dark winter. All the bulbs I’ve mentioned are available at local garden centers, from some nonprofit groups and online.
Plant them anytime before the ground freezes. Either dig big holes with a shovel and put in a grouping of bulbs, or dig smaller holes with a trowel for single bulbs. The general rule is deeper is better, but — except for crocus and other tiny bulbs — go at least six inches deep.
You can add fertilizer, but it isn’t required. I like to label the bulbs when I plant them, so I will know what is blooming come spring.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
Q&A with Maine art patrons Paula and Peter Lunder
-
Green Plate Special
Sweet-sour reduced cider syrup enhances many an autumn dish, including apple pancakes
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Burns’ ‘Ali’ project sparks memories of 1965 Maine fight
-
Maine Gardener
The fight to slow the emerald ash borer grinds on
-
Editorials
Our View: Child tax credit invests in our nation’s future
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.