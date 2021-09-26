The trees have begun their fiery fall display, signaling the start of the best time of year to explore Western Maine. Whether hiking, hunting, or leaf peeping from Height of Land, visitors love the clean, crisp air and quiet. When snow starts to fall on the evergreens around Rangeley and Mooselookmeguntic Lakes, skiers, snowmobilers and outdoorsy guests and families will enjoy a cozy, easy-going and nature-focused vacation at Lyons Lakeside.

Set on three waterfront acres that face west over Rangeley Lake toward the mountains beyond, Pet-friendly Lyons Lakeside is a classic but modern sporting camp resort, where fiber optic WiFi meets four-season, timber construction. One, two and three-bedroom cabins accommodate two to eight guests and can be rented nightly or by the week for a discounted price. Three-bedroom “Lookout” has private laundry and a heated garage to hold snowmobiles and winter gear. Two-bedroom “Snowshoe” has a gas-powered “wood” stove for extra comfort. All guests have access to a sauna, fire pits and nearby trail systems for snowmobiling or skiing. Nearby Haley Pond hosts ice skaters and pick-up hockey games.

Owners Rob and Mary Balch purchased the resort in 2021, seeking to re-create the wonderful memories guests have enjoyed at the property since the 1950s. To celebrate the first winter season under new ownership, Lyons is offering special discounts for skiers in December and a Black Friday special. Returning guests, seniors and veterans enjoy discounts all year round.

Visit lyonslakeside.com or call 207-864-5899 for details and to book your next adventure.

