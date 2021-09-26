Over 1,000 COVID-19 deaths. How many more Mainers would have died if Paul LePage had been governor during the pandemic?
Maine voters, as Gov. James B. Longley used to say, “think about it.” And remember.
Anne Pringle
Portland
