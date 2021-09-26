Conservatives inadvertently are making counterproductive moves.

On the one hand, they are trying to restrict voting access to enhance their chances in elections. In Republican-controlled states, recent legislation has made it more difficult for the poor and people of color to cast ballots. While those on the right claim their intention is to safeguard elections, their underlying motivation is to reduce the number of votes cast against their candidates.

On the other hand, the Republican Party is losing members! Resisting wearing masks and refusing to get vaccinated, more of them are dying off.

Isn’t it ironic that while trying to reduce the numbers opposing them, they are reducing their own numbers? Instead of getting simple shots in the arm, they are shooting themselves in the foot.

Mike Berkowitz

Saco

