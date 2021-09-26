A Maryland man was sentenced for using counterfeit credit cards, Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark announced recently

U.S. District Judge John A. Woodcock, Jr., sentenced Charles Harris, 38, to eight months in prison and three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay about $1,000 in restitution. Harris pleaded guilty in December 2020.

According to court records, in December 2018, Harris and his co-defendant, Bryan Boley, used counterfeit credit cards at Maine retail outlets. The credit card numbers were bought online.

Harris’s co-defendant Boley was sentenced to 22 months in prison and three years of supervised release on Nov. 15, 2019.

The U.S. Secret Service; Maine State Police; and Auburn, Brunswick, Cape Elizabeth and Yarmouth police departments investigated the case.

