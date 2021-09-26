A Maryland man was sentenced for using counterfeit credit cards, Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark announced recently
U.S. District Judge John A. Woodcock, Jr., sentenced Charles Harris, 38, to eight months in prison and three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay about $1,000 in restitution. Harris pleaded guilty in December 2020.
According to court records, in December 2018, Harris and his co-defendant, Bryan Boley, used counterfeit credit cards at Maine retail outlets. The credit card numbers were bought online.
Harris’s co-defendant Boley was sentenced to 22 months in prison and three years of supervised release on Nov. 15, 2019.
The U.S. Secret Service; Maine State Police; and Auburn, Brunswick, Cape Elizabeth and Yarmouth police departments investigated the case.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Bowdoin College relaxes some anti-COVID measures due to low case counts among campus community
-
Times Record
Maryland Man sentenced in Maine for credit card fraud offenses
-
Local & State
One arrested, one injured after ATV crash in Sebago
-
Arts & Entertainment
Q&A with Maine art patrons Paula and Peter Lunder
-
Green Plate Special
Sweet-sour reduced cider syrup enhances many an autumn dish, including apple pancakes
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.