MINNEAPOLIS — Danny Jansen hit a go-ahead, three-run homer, George Springer also went deep and the Blue Jays beat the Minnesota Twins 5-2 Sunday to maintain pressure in the AL wild-card race before heading to Toronto for their final homestand.

Toronto will enter the final week two games back for the second AL wild card. The New York Yankees and Boston were tied for the wild-card lead heading into their game on Sunday night.

Toronto won the final two games of the four-game series. The Blue Jays host three-game series against New York and Baltimore.

Alek Manoah (8-2) won his third straight start, giving up two runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts and two walks. The rookie has 25 strikeouts in his last three outings.

Manoah and three relievers combined to strike out 15.

WHITE SOX 5, INDIANS 2: Lucas Giolito pitched six scoreless innings, Eloy Jiménez had a two-run single and AL Central champion Chicago won in Cleveland.

Chicago clinched its first Central title since 2008 by beating the Indians in a doubleheader opener Thursday but is 34-33 since the All-Star break.

Giolito (11-9) allowed five hits, struck out six and threw 100 pitches. Cleveland advanced only two runners to third base off Giolito, who escaped his biggest threat by retiring Owen Miller with men on first and second to end the sixth.

ROYALS 2, TIGERS 1: Kris Bubic kept up his mastery of the Tigers, pitching seven shutout innings and leading Kansas City to a win in Detroit.

Bubic (6-6) gave up only two hits and a walk while striking out six. He allowed just three earned runs over 23 innings in four outings against Detroit this season.

RANGERS 7, ORIOLES 4: Andy Ibáñez hit a two-run homer and Texas avoided its 100th loss for at least a day by winning in Baltimore for a four-game split.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 4, CUBS 2: Andrew Knizner scored the go-ahead run on Codi Heuer’s wild pitch in the ninth inning, and St. Louis beat won in Chicago for its 16th straight victory.

The Cardinals’ franchise-record streak is the longest in the majors since Cleveland took 22 in a row in 2017, and the best in the National League since the New York Giants won 16 straight in 1951 on their way to an improbable pennant.

Paul Goldschmidt and Harrison Bader homered to extend a streak that has rocketed the Cardinals into position for the second NL wild card, leading Philadelphia and Cincinnati by six games with six to go.

PHILLIES 6, PIRATES 0: Phillies starter Hans Crouse gave up a home run to Cole Tucker on his first major league pitch and Philadelphia’s playoff hopes took a hit with a loss to Max Kranick and visiting Pittsburgh.

The Phillies, who had won five in a row, began the day trailing NL East-leading Atlanta by 1 1/2 games. Philadelphia visits the Braves for a three-game series starting Tuesday night.

Bryce Harper and Philadelphia finished the home portion of their schedule with a record of 47-34.

REDS 9, NATIONALS 2: Tyler Stephenson and Nick Castellanos hit consecutive home runs, Kyle Farmer broke open the game with a grand slam and host Cincinnati kept alive its slim playoff hopes by routing Washington.

Cincinnati won its third straight and is 5 1/2 games behind St. Louis for the second NL wild card with six games left, tied with Philadelphia. The Cardinals played later Sunday.

At 81-75, the Reds ensured consecutive non-losing seasons for the first time since 2012 and ’13.

INTERLEAGUE

RAYS 3, MARLINS 2: Rookie Shane Baz pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings to win his second straight start and AL East champion Tampa Bay beat Miami in St. Petersburg, Florida for its team-record 14th series sweep.

Baz (2-0), a 22-year-old right-hander who was on the U.S. Olympic team, allowed three hits, struck out nine and walked one. He gave up two runs and two hits — both homers — over five innings to beat Toronto in his big league debut on Sept. 20 following his call-up from Triple-A Durham.

Nelson Cruz had two RBIs for the Rays, who on Saturday night clinched their second consecutive division title and fourth since 2008. The defending AL champions at 97-59 are also closing on securing the best record in the league.

