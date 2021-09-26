DETROIT — Justin Tucker set an NFL record with a 66-yard field goal, bouncing it through off the crossbar as time expired to lift the Baltimore Ravens to a 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The kick topped the 64-yard field goal Matt Prater made for Denver against San Francisco on Dec. 8, 2013.

Lamar Jackson threw a 36-yard pass to Sammy Watkins on fourth-and-19 to get the Ravens across midfield with 7 seconds left. The superstar quarterback spiked the ball and threw it away on the next two snaps. Then Tucker – who made a 61-yard kick to beat the Lions in Baltimore’s previous visit to Detroit eight years ago – came out and made the record-breaking attempt.

Baltimore (2-1) went into the fourth quarter with a 16-7 lead, but the Lions rallied, and Ryan Santoso made a go-ahead 35-yard field goal with 1:04 left, giving Dan Campbell an opportunity to win his first game as head coach of the Lions (0-3). Santoso was promoted from Detroit’s practice squad on Saturday after kicker Austin Seibert went on the COVID-19 reserve list.

CHARGERS 30, CHIEFS 24: Los Angeles capitalized on four turnovers, including Patrick Mahomes’ second interception in the closing minutes, and Justin Herbert’s touchdown toss to Mike Williams with 32 seconds to go lifted the Chargers (2-1) to a win at Kansas City (1-2).

Herbert finished with 281 yards passing and four touchdowns without an interception.

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid quickly left Arrowhead Stadium immediately after the game because of an illness. The NFL Network reported the 63-year-old coach went to the hospital in an ambulance as a precaution. The Chiefs did not provide additional comment.

BILLS 43, WASHINGTON 21: Josh Allen quieted his early season critics and own self-doubts by throwing four touchdown passes and scoring another rushing as Buffalo (2-1) routed visiting Washington (1-2).

Allen, who had been unhappy with his inconsistencies and 56% completion percentage through two games, finished 32 of 43 for 358 yards, while also surpassing the 100-touchdown plateau (including TDs rushing and one receiving) in his 47th career start.

It was Allen’s fifth career game with four TDs passing and 300 yards passing, one more than the team record held by Hall of Famer Jim Kelly. And Allen’s 2-yard TD run in the fourth quarter was his 26th, breaking the franchise record for quarterbacks held by Jack Kemp.

TITANS 25, COLTS 16: Ryan Tannehill threw for 197 yards and three touchdowns and Tennessee (2-1) held off visiting Indianapolis (0-3).

The road team had won the previous five games in this division rivalry, but the Titans (2-1) are the defending AFC South champs with a healthy Derrick Henry. The reigning AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year ran for 113 yards, topping the 100-yard mark for a sixth straight division game.

The Colts are off to their worst start since 2011. Carson Wentz started after being questionable for Indianapolis because of a pair of sprained ankles. He finished with 194 yards passing.

The Titans outgained the Colts 368-265 and won despite three turnovers that Indianapolis turned into 10 points.

FALCONS 17, GIANTS 14: Younghoe Koo kicked a 40-yard field goal on the final play and visiting Atlanta (1-2) gave Arthur Smith his first win as a head coach.

It marked the second straight week the Giants (0-3) lost on the final play of the game.

Matt Ryan hit passes of 28 yards to Cordarrelle Patterson and 25 to rookie tight end Kyle Pitts on the winning drive.

Ryan engineered two late drives and threw two touchdown passes to rally the Falcons. It spoiled a day when the Giants retired the jersey of two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning and added his name to the Ring of Honor at MetLife Stadium.

BROWNS 26, BEARS 6: Myles Garrett recorded a franchise record 4 1/2 sacks on Justin Fields and Cleveland brought down Chicago’s rookie quarterback nine times – holding him to one net yard passing – in his first NFL start as the Browns (2-1) won at home.

Garrett had a field day against Fields, who was thrust into the lineup after veteran Andy Dalton injured his knee last week. The Bears (1-2) wanted to be patient and not play the No. 11 overall pick until he was ready.

The Browns didn’t cut him any breaks, and their defense, which had been criticized for its performances in the first two games, got it together at Fields’ expense and held Chicago to 47 yards and six first downs.

BENGALS 24, STEELERS 10: Joe Burrow threw for 178 yards and three touchdowns, including two to rookie Ja’Marr Chase, and the Cincinnati Bengals handled the listless Pittsburgh Steelers 24-10 on Sunday.

Burrow connected on a 17-yard strike to Tyler Boyd and found Chase for 34-yard and 9-yard scores as the Bengals (2-1) won at Heinz Field for the first time since 2015.

CARDINALS 31, JAGUARS 19: Byron Murphy intercepted two passes, including one he returned for a touchdown following a botched trick play, and Arizona (3-0) rallied for a win at Jacksonville (0-3).

The Cardinals improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2015. The Jaguars lost their 18th straight game, leaving them eight shy of the NFL record for futility.

