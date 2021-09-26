BRUNSWICK – Edwin M. Gallant left his family peacefully on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. He was born in Rumford on June 16, 1942, the son of Edwin C. and Florence Gallant.

Ed graduated from Stephens High School in 1961 where he played varsity basketball for three years and was captain his senior year. He received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Husson College, Bangor, during which he completed his military obligation by serving six years in the National Guard.

Ed was employed by Maine Medical Center for more than 37 years as Unit Manager Supervisor. He said he enjoyed working with all the great people at “the center”, and one year played Santa for the employees’ holiday party.

His pastimes included coaching his daughter’s little league softball teams, attending Amy’s many school and athletic events, and then those of his grandchildren, watching Celtics and Red Sox games in person and on TV, playing cribbage, and maintaining his home and yard. Ed loved baking and his wife, daughter and grandchildren loved his chocolate chip banana bread, chocolate croissants, and famous “Papa’s dinners”.

Ed was a devoted son, brother, husband, father and grandfather affectionately known as Papa.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and older brother, Robert E. Gallant.

Survivors include his wife, Janice; daughter, Amy and her children Maxwell, Hannah and Jackson all of Brunswick; his twin sister, Jane Glaser and her husband Wayne of Trinity, Fla., sister-in-law, Karen Gallant of Rumford; and several nieces and nephews of Maine and Florida.

To honor Ed’s wishes there will be no service. His ashes will be scattered in the ocean where he has many fond memories of childhood vacations with cousins Bill and the Ahearns.

