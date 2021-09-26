WELLS – Helen Nathalie Springer, 86, passed away peacefully on Sept. 23, 2021 at the Pinnacle Health and Rehabilitation Center in Sanford.

Helen was born in Hartland on May 4, 1935 to Elsie (Baird) Vining and Nathaniel Vining. Helen graduated from Hartland Academy in 1953. She married Lawrence C. Springer Sr. on June 7, 1953. They were married for 55 years before Lawrence’s passing in January of 2009.

Helen is survived by her three children, Lawrence C. Springer Jr. and wife, Debra, Carolyn Stratos and husband, Christo, Nancy Needham and husband, Craig, all from Wells. Helen had four grandchildren, Jennie Lawson and husband, Eric, Weston Springer and wife, Audra, Brandon Springer and wife, Brianne and Kristin Caron. Helen had seven great-grandchildren, Tyson, Kaden, Natalya, Ariella, Camden, Elsa and Lily.

For the full obituary, please visit http://www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home, North Berwick. A graveside Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. at the Maloon Cemetery on the Grant Road, St. Albans. Following the service, all are invited to the Irving Tanning Community Center on Pleasant Street in Hartland for light refreshments.

In lieu of flowers, we are requesting donations be sent to the

Resident Council Fund, Attn: Activity Dept.,

Pinnacle Health Center

1142 Main St.

Sanford, ME 04073

