CITRUS SPRINGS, Fla. – It is with great sadness that the family of Pat Menchen announces her passing on Sept. 8, 2021, in Citrus Springs, Fla. due to complications of a fall.

Patricia Lee Menchen was born on May 15, 1938 to parents Edward Dresser Menchen and Edna Mildred (Snow) Menchen. Pat grew up in Pownal attending one-room schoolhouses through 8th grade and graduating from North Yarmouth Academy. She was active in 4-H, Grange, sang in the church choir, and was a stellar baseball catcher on the Pownal boy’s team. After high school, Pat started her civil service career in Portland before joining the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service. She retired in 1994, after 34 years of service, as Deputy Assistant District Director, Inspections. Her service carried her to multiple postings in California, Texas, Georgia, Maine and Florida where, among many assignments, she assisted in the response to the Mariel Boat Lift out of Cuba. She had a stint in mid-career as an instructor at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynco, Ga. which is just outside of Brunswick, Ga.

Pat had many wonderful stories to tell and she regaled her nieces and nephews with tales of nighttime boarding of boats entering the Port of Miami her pistol at the ready. She was particularly proud to have mentored numerous INS agents in their early careers. Pat retired to her home in Citrus Springs, Fla. where she enjoyed golf and visiting with her many friends. The past several years Pat could be found at her designated seat at the Boulevard Bistro where she had many wonderful breakfasts and enjoyed the comradery of the owners and clientele. The Bistro was one of a number of eateries where Pat established lasting connections with waitstaff and cooks. Pat was an avid traveler taking many cruises to the Caribbean and Alaska as well tours across the United States and to Europe, often with her good friend Norma Seibold. She was a longtime member of the Lady Journey Seekers and had three trips booked before her untimely death. Pat loved visiting the gambling boats off the coast and the occasional trip to the slots in Las Vegas. A trip to Maine always included a trip to the Bangor casino. Pat was a voracious reader, especially books about the American Civil War. She was a long time supporter of the Friends of Gettysburg and enjoyed multiple trips there. Family was important to Pat and she made annual trips to Maine for family gatherings where she made a ritual of taking her nieces and nephews out for a ‘cousins’ meal and movie, no parents allowed!

Pat was predeceased by her father and mother; as well as by her brother-in-law, Leslie Avann.

Pat was the eldest of six siblings, all of whom survive her, Sheila Merritt (Alan) of Houston and Orono, Sandra Puckett of Falmouth, Michael Menchen (Jacquelin) of Portland, Wendy Avann of Hooksett, N.H., and Gary Menchen (Margaret) of Waterville; and eight nieces and nephews, along with their children.

According to Pat’s wishes, she is to be cremated and her ashes scattered at sea. As one of her sisters remarked, “this will be Pat’s last cruise”. There is to be no formal service.

Those wishing to honor Pat, may consider supporting the work of organizations aiding the disadvantaged in Citrus County, Fla. or elsewhere, or the

Friends of Gettysburg at the Gettysburg Foundation

1195 Baltimore Pike

Gettysburg, PA 17325

