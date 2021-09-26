COLLEGES

Clemson tumbled to No. 25 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, snapping its streak of 97 straight weeks in the top 10.

The Tigers (2-2) lost for the second time this season Saturday — falling in double overtime to North Carolina State — and dropped 16 spots from No. 9 in the AP Top 25, which is presented by Regions Bank.

Clemson’s top-10 streak was tied with Alabama for the longest current run in college football and second-longest in the history of the AP poll, behind Miami’s 137 from 1985-93.

The Crimson Tide remained No. 1 with 58 first-place votes out of 62. No. 2 Georgia received the remaining four first-place votes. Oregon stayed No. 3. Penn State moved up two spots to No. 4, Iowa held at No. 5 and Oklahoma slipped two spots to No. 6.

• A University of Utah football player has died in in a shooting at a house party early Sunday, Salt Lake City police said.

The shooting that killed Aaron Lowe occurred just after midnight, only hours after the Utes beat Washington State 24-13, and less than a year after a teammate of Lowe’s died in an accidental shooting.

Police said another victim in Sunday’s shooting incident – a woman – was hospitalized in critical condition and authorities were searching for a suspect.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will miss the start of training camp after being placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

The Suns said the two-time All-Star won’t participate in Monday’s media day. The team said it would have no further updates until he’s ready for training camp.

The 24-year-old Booker helped lead the Suns to the NBA finals last season before they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. He averaged 25.6 points per game last season, teaming with veteran Chris Paul to form one of the league’s top backcourts.

Booker was also part of the U.S. team that won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

ROAD RACING

BERLIN MARATHON: Guye Adola of Ethiopia won the Berlin Marathon, when compatriot Kenenisa Bekele’s attempt to break the world record was undone by warm weather and a blistering start to the race.

Adola was runner up to Eliud Kipchoge in Berlin in 2017 and he went one better by winning in 2 hours, 5 minutes and 45 seconds.

Late challenger Bethwel Yegon of Kenya was second in 2:06:14 and Bekele finished third in 2:06:47.

Gotytom Gebreslase of Ethiopia won the women’s race in 2:20:09 on her debut.

TENNIS

OSTRAVA OPEN: Unseeded Anett Kontaveit cruised past fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-2, 7-5 to win the tournament in Ostrava Czech Republic for her third WTA title.

Both players held their serve in the second set until the Estonian built a 40-0 lead in the 12th game before converting her first match-point with a forehand winner.

It was her sixth win over a top-20 opponent this year.

MOSELLE OPEN: Top-seeded Hubert Hurkacz clinched his third title of the year and fourth win in four finals as he beat Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6 (2), 6-3 in the final in Metz, France.

The 24-year-old Pole did not drop a set in winning the indoor tournament in Metz for the first time.

LAVAR CUP: Even without any of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic on the roster, Team Europe clinched its fourth consecutive Laver Cup victory by going up 14-1 against Team World in Boston.

Tokyo Olympics singles gold medalist Alexander Zverev of Germany and Andrey Rublev of Russia gave Team Europe an insurmountable lead by beating Reilly Opelka of the U.S. and Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-2, 6-7 (4), 10-3 in a match tiebreaker in doubles to open Sunday’s play.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal tore Tottenham apart with three goals in the opening 34 minutes in a 3-1 victory that extended its early-season recovery and completed a miserable September for its north London rival in the Premier League.

The goals from Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka completed a third successive league win for Arsenal which lost its opening three games.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton became the first Formula One driver to win 100 races with victory in the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, Russia to retake the championship lead from Max Verstappen.

Hamilton dropped to seventh place when he was boxed in at the first corner but fought back and passed Lando Norris for the win when the McLaren driver stayed out on slick tires in late rain and slid off the track.

Hamilton turned Verstappen’s five-point championship lead into a two-point lead of his own as the Dutch driver finished second after a dramatic drive from last on the grid. Carlos Sainz was third for Ferrari.

