ORONO — Poppy Lambert scored twice as the University of Maine field hockey team won its fourth straight game, beating Stanford 3-2 on Sunday.
Stanford (2-2) took a 1-0 lead when Haley Mossmer scored in the final minute of the first quarter.
Maine (4-5) tied it on Lambert’s first goal of the game, with an assist from Tereza Holubcova in the final seconds of the second quarter. The Black Bears took the lead on a goals by Chloe Walton and Lambert in the third quarter.
Mossmer scored again in the fourth for Stanford.
Mia Borley had four saves for Maine.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
NJIT 1, UMAINE 0: Christine Conaghy scored in the second half as the Highlanders (2-3-2, 0-2 America East) beat the Black Bears (3-8, 1-1) in Newark, New Jersey.
Kira Kutzinski had four saves for Maine, while Molly Saylor had two for NJIT.
ST. JOSEPH’S 1, BATES 0: Madison Michaud scored late in overtime as the Monks (6-4) beat the Bobcats (1-3-2) In Standish.
Kayley Mattos had an assist, while Adia Grogan had 23 saves for St. Joseph’s. Ruby Reimann had four saves for Bates.
