Patten Free Library in Bath will host Juliet Haines Mofford on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for her workshop on Dahlov Ipcar. The program is for ages 7-12 and will include an introduction to the artist Dahlov Ipcar, a presentation of her paintings on the Patten Free Library’s walls and a painting activity inspired by her work. A collection of children’s books by Ipcar will be available for checkout.

Haines Mofford is a graduate of Tufts University with graduate studies in Art History at Boston University and in Europe. Before becoming a professional museum educator, Haines Mofford taught in Japan, Spain and Puerto Rico. Prior to moving to Bath in 2006, Haines Mofford was the director of education at Andover Historical Society where she created programs in colonial crafts for 7-12-year-olds and ran the contemporary artists program. A full-time author and historical researcher, she has 18 books in print, seven for educational publishers, including “Raphael” for Mitchell Lane’s Art Profiles for Kids series.

This workshop is in celebration of Maine Craft Weekend and in partnership with Main Street Bath. Twelve spots are available and pre-registration is required. Visit www.patten.lib.me.us or call (207) 443-5141 ext. 16 for a reservation.

