BIDDEFORD — A 43-year-old Biddeford man faces a federal prison sentence after pleading guilty Monday to sexual exploitation of a minor and transporting child pornography.

Jason Proulx entered his guilty pleas at a hearing at U.S. District Court in Portland.

Proulx initially denied any involvement, according to a news release issued from the Office of the US Attorney, but eventually admitted he recorded sexually explicit videos of a young girl at a Biddeford residence in 2016 or 2017. The girl was 7 or 8 years old at the time. In July 2019, he uploaded the videos to a French website.

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at a residence in Biddeford in June 2020. Proulx was present and agreed to speak with investigators, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Proulx faces a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison in connection with his plea to sexually exploiting a minor, and a minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison for transporting child pornography. He also faces a term of supervised release of at least five years, and up to life.

He has been in federal custody since his arrest, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Wolff.

Sentencing will be scheduled following completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office.

Biddeford Police assisted in the investigation.

