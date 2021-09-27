The Red Cross has announced blood donation opportunities are available in the following communities:

Lisbon

Oct. 15, 1-5:30 p.m., Lisbon United Methodist Church, 14 School St.

Brunswick

Sept. 29, noon to 4 p.m., The Landing YMCA, 24 Venture Ave.

Oct. 1, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., American Legion Post 20, 1 Columbus Drive

Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Morong Brunswick, 314 Bath Road

Oct. 13, 1-6 p.m., St. Charles Brunswick, 132 McKeen St.

Harpswell

Oct. 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Community Hall, 837 Cundys Harbor Road

Bath

Sept. 30, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., YMCA, 303 Centre St.

Phippsburg

Oct. 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Phippsburg Fire and Rescue, 1060 Main Road

Topsham

Sept. 28, noon to 4:30 p.m., American Legion Post 202, 79 Foreside Road

Oct. 12, noon to 5 p.m., ARC Mid Coast Chapter, 16 Community Way

