The Red Cross has announced blood donation opportunities are available in the following communities:
Lisbon
Oct. 15, 1-5:30 p.m., Lisbon United Methodist Church, 14 School St.
Brunswick
Sept. 29, noon to 4 p.m., The Landing YMCA, 24 Venture Ave.
Oct. 1, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., American Legion Post 20, 1 Columbus Drive
Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Morong Brunswick, 314 Bath Road
Oct. 13, 1-6 p.m., St. Charles Brunswick, 132 McKeen St.
Harpswell
Oct. 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Community Hall, 837 Cundys Harbor Road
Bath
Sept. 30, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., YMCA, 303 Centre St.
Phippsburg
Oct. 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Phippsburg Fire and Rescue, 1060 Main Road
Topsham
Sept. 28, noon to 4:30 p.m., American Legion Post 202, 79 Foreside Road
Oct. 12, noon to 5 p.m., ARC Mid Coast Chapter, 16 Community Way
