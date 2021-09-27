FREEPORT — Three weeks after losing by four goals at Yarmouth, you would think the Freeport boys’ soccer team was pleased after playing the undefeated Clippers to a scoreless tie Monday afternoon at the Joan Benoit Samuelson Track and Field.

Guess again.

The Falcons played well enough to win and with just seconds remaining in the second overtime, a throw from Eli Andreson deflected in front to Owen Howarth, who just missed and Freeport had to settle for splitting Heal points with their longtime nemesis.

“You saw the disappointment on the players’ faces (after the game), which I think is a great thing,” said Freeport Coach Bob Strong. “They knew we had a chance to win. We look at it as an opportunity we almost capitalized on.”

Yarmouth hoped to get the jump in the first half, but Falcons goalkeeper Colin Cronin denied Sutter Augur, robbed Isaac Grondin, then stopped Justin Dawes, after Dawes took a pretty back heel pass from Adam McLaughin.

Freeport (5-2-1) then got its attack going in the second half, but couldn’t solve Clippers keeper Cole Snyder.

With 34 minutes left in regulation, Alex Graver sent a promising, rising shot from 35 yards out toward the crossbar. Snyder (eight saves) leaped and tipped it out for a corner kick, which didn’t result in a shot.

With just over 20 minutes to go, Gus Wing found room down the left side, but was robbed by Snyder.

Then, with just under seven minutes on the clock, Snyder came up big on an Owen Rusiecki shot as well.

“Cole made some big saves,” said Yarmouth Coach Mike Hagerty. “If Cole knows where the shot’s coming from, he’s fine. The backs need to make the game predictable for goalies.”

The Clippers nearly won it late in regulation, but Cronin dived to deny McLaughlin and got to the rebound just before Will Caruso could poke it home. Then Cronin saved a low shot from Caruso, sending the game to overtime.

In the first five-minute, sudden-victory session, Yarmouth had two corner kicks and Freeport one, but neither could finish.

With 1:26 to go in the second OT, Truman Peters crossed the ball in front to McLaughlin, but he couldn’t get a foot on the ball. Jonny Fulton’s subsequent shot was denied by Cronin (seven saves).

The Falcons then transitioned to offense and nearly won it, but Howarth sent his last-second bid high.

“I feel like we deserved that one,” said Strong. “Both teams had their chances. It was a very even game that was fun to watch. Hopefully, we get to see them again. All it takes is one. We just want to beat them one time.”

The Clippers are 6-0-1.

“Freeport played well,” said Hagerty, who has never lost to the Falcons in his 25 seasons as Yarmouth’s coach. “They really pressured us. It’s frustrating because it feels like a loss, but we need these games.”

