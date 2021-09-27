The Maine Warden Service is investigating an ATV crash in Madrid that killed 47-year-old Connecticut man on Monday afternoon.

Sebastian Constantini of Oxford, Connecticut, was riding on Trail 84/89 of the Interconnected Trail System, which runs along Potato Hill Road in Madrid, when the crash occurred around 4 p.m., the warden service said in a written statement.

Constantini was riding alone on a 2019 Suzuki King Quad ATV, and his brother and a friend were following him on separate ATVs, returning to the Saddleback Inn in Rangeley after a day of trail riding.

Constantini was leading the group down a hill and then across a wooden bridge when he lost control of his ATV as it went from the bridge back to the trail, the warden service said.

Constantini was not wearing a helmet when he was thrown from the ATV and received injuries to his head and neck, the warden service said. His brother witnessed the crash and immediately rendered emergency medical aid, while his friend went to get help. Constantini died at the scene.

Investigators said high speed appeared to be a factor in the crash.

North Star Ambulance, several game wardens, a Franklin County sheriff’s sergeant, members of the Phillips Fire Department and employees of Koob’s Garage responded to the crash.

