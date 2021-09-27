The number of Maine people hospitalized for COVID-19 remained steady on Monday, but the state reported a decline in the number of patients in critical care and needing a mechanical ventilator to help breathe.

Maine had 225 patients hospitalized statewide on Monday, matching Sunday’s total and down from a pandemic record 235 on Saturday. Patients in critical care decreased from 81 on Sunday to 70 on Monday, and those on ventilators went from 36 on Sunday to 33 on Monday.

If Maine follows national trends, hospitalizations will soon decline. After increasing for much of the summer, the seven-day average of daily new hospitalizations in the U.S. declined by 14.4 percent to 9,636 per day for the week of Sept. 8-14, the latest federal data available, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Case counts in Maine will be updated on Tuesday, as the state does not release data on new COVID-19 cases on Sundays and Mondays.

Meanwhile, 869,289 Maine people have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, representing about 65 percent of the state’s 1.3 million population, according to the Maine CDC.

Children ages 5-11 could soon be eligible to get vaccinated, with Pfizer expected to submit data from its study of that age group to federal regulators for emergency use authorization this week. If all goes as planned, elementary aged schoolchildren could be getting shots in arms by Halloween or shortly after.

