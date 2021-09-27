On Sept. 11, Spark Cycling Studio hosted a benefit ride to aid the Maine Coast Fisherman’s Association. All proceeds from the sold-out class went to the association’s Fishermen Wellness program, an initiative that advocates and provides resources to support the mental health, wellbeing and safety of Maine fishermen and their families, according to Spark Cycling.

The event was held outside at Spark Cycling’s brick-and-mortar location as a part of their Sun SPARK’d Saturdays series.

“There are so many amazing organizations in our area that are working to support and uplift our unique community,” Spark Cycling’s owner Brittany Hyde said in a news release. “Holding these benefit rides is our small way of contributing to that growth and wellbeing.”

“MCFA is so thankful to Brittany and Spark,” said Monique Coombs, the fishermen’s association director of Community Programs. “We truly appreciate being able to spend a Saturday morning spinning with people who care about Maine’s fishing communities while also supporting a new local small business! There’s a lot going on for everyone right now and wellness and health should be a priority for all, but we are especially glad to be able to support fishermen with our Fishermen Wellness program.”

Maine Coast Fisherman’s Association works to enhance the sustainability of Maine’s fisheries by advocating for the needs of community-based fishermen and the environmental restoration of the Gulf of Maine. They are located on Pleasant Street in Brunswick. Spark is open Monday through Saturday with morning and evening classes and is located at 29 Burbank Ave. on Brunswick Landing.

