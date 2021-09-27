The funeral service for a Hancock County Sheriff deputy who was killed by a motorist last week will be held at noon Thursday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Luke Gross, 44, died from injuries he suffered last Thursday at the scene of an accident on Route 3 in Trenton, between Ellsworth and Mount Desert Island. Gross was cleaning up debris from the roadway when he was struck from behind by a pick-up truck.

The driver of the truck has fully cooperated with the investigation, and no charges are expected to be filed at this time, according to Maine State Police. The driver’s name or hometown has not been released.

Gross, a Bucksport native, was an 18-year veteran of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and spent several years as a DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) officer as well. Sheriff Scott Kane, in emotional remarks to reporters last week, called him a “credit to his profession.”

“The world needs more like Luke in law enforcement and in our community,” Kane said in prepared remarks.

Gross is survived by his wife of 15 years, Lauren, and by his 13-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter. According to his obituary, his lifelong dream was to be a police officer.

“Luke was known for his calm demeanor,” his obituary read. “He could come upon the most intense of circumstances and always provided an assurance that the situation would be cared for with respect, dignity, and passion.”

Gov. Janet Mills has ordered that all U.S. and state of Maine flags be lowered to half-staff on Thurdsay in Gross’ honor.

“May we always remember that our law enforcement officers are dedicated public servants who risk their own lives every day to protect the safety of Maine people,” Mills said in a statement. “Deputy Gross ended his watch protecting our great state, and his service and sacrifice will not be forgotten. On behalf of the people of Maine, I extend our condolences to his family, loved ones, and colleagues around the state.”

Gross is the 88th Maine police officer killed in the line of duty in the state’s history and the first since 2019. Just months earlier, Maine State Police launched a public information campaign reminding about state law that requires motorists to move over when law enforcement officers are responding to crashes, broken down vehicles or other calls on roadways.

