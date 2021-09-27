Family Nurse Practitioner Jessica Krol has joined the Richmond Area Health Center.

Krol obtained her Master of Science in Nursing degree at Husson University in Bangor, and her undergraduate nursing degree at Saint Joseph College in Connecticut.

She has experience working in a trauma center and her background includes adult, pediatric and family medicine. Most recently, Krol completed a 19-week preceptorship at the Richmond Area Health Center and trained under nurse practitioner Tom Bartol.

Krol joins physicians Linda Hermans and Henry Schuller and nurse practitioners Melissa Hackett and Tom Bartol.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: