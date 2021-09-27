Family Nurse Practitioner Jessica Krol has joined the Richmond Area Health Center.
Krol obtained her Master of Science in Nursing degree at Husson University in Bangor, and her undergraduate nursing degree at Saint Joseph College in Connecticut.
She has experience working in a trauma center and her background includes adult, pediatric and family medicine. Most recently, Krol completed a 19-week preceptorship at the Richmond Area Health Center and trained under nurse practitioner Tom Bartol.
Krol joins physicians Linda Hermans and Henry Schuller and nurse practitioners Melissa Hackett and Tom Bartol.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record
Guest column: Reduce waste instead of arguing over where it should go
-
The Forecaster
Community Calendar: Sept. 29-Oct. 9
-
Times Record
Final Wiscasset Art Walk of 2021 is Thursday
-
Times Record
Author, educator Juliet Haines Mofford to lead Dahlov Ipcar art program for children at Bath library
-
Times Record
Blood donation opportunities available in Midcoast