BOSTON — The guitar played by Johnny Ramone on all 15 Ramones albums and at nearly 2,000 live performances by the rock band sold at auction over the weekend for more than $900,000, the auctioneer said Monday.
The 1965 Mosrite Ventures II electric guitar was bought by a collector in the U.S. who wishes to remain anonymous, Boston-based RR Auction said in a statement.
Ramone, whose real name was John Cummings, bought the guitar to replace his original blue Ventures II, which was stolen, according to RR Auction.
It was played at every Ramones performance from November 1977 until his retirement in August 1996, RR said. He died in 2004.
The guitar, along with other Ramones memorabilia, came from the collection of Daniel Rey, a musician and producer who was also a longtime Ramones collaborator.
Some of the other items sold included Johnny Ramone’s Mark-2 signature guitar for almost $50,000, and Joey Ramone’s Shure microphones from the final Ramones concert for more than $13,000.
The auction began Aug. 24 and concluded Saturday.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Arts Calendar: Sept. 30
-
Scarborough Leader
Spectators welcome to watch teams pull plane for veterans
-
Nation & World
John Hinckley, who shot Reagan, to be freed from oversight
-
Local & State
190 Mainers affected by massive data breach of web company affiliated with far-right groups
-
The Forecaster
Northern Meetings: Sept. 30-Oct. 7
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.