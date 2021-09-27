Seven of 10 Americans support reproductive freedom. On Saturday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m., people across Portland will rally in Congress Square Park to demand an end to the dangerous, escalating attacks on reproductive rights and freedoms in this country.

The #RallyforAbortionJustice action in Portland was organized by Women’s March and Planned Parenthood, backed by a coalition of over 110 organizations, as part of a National Day of Action, which will feature more than 600 events in all 50 states.

The actions across the country come as the Supreme Court is set to reconvene Oct. 4 and to hear oral arguments on Dec. 1 in the Mississippi case that will determine the future of abortion rights for all Americans. Americans overwhelmingly support Roe v. Wade, and this is nothing more than another unacceptable power grab to control the bodies, futures and lives of pregnant and birthing people.

To promote safety given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the rally will take place outdoors. Attendees are required to follow CDC social distancing guidelines and wearing masks will be mandatory. Please come prepared.

To register, visit bit.ly/3ieItmO. For more information, see map.womensmarch.com.

Gwendlyn DeYoung-Reynolds

Waterboro

Toby Cinamon Rabold

Falmouth

