We just had the hottest June in Maine on record followed by the rainiest July, with several days of smoky skies from a record-breaking fire season out West. The recent floods in the South and along the Mid-Atlantic coast make it all the more clear: we must act on climate change now.
It is past time for Congress to take serious action on climate change, and the federal budget bill currently being assembled is their big chance to do it. If passed, this bill would be the most significant climate legislation I’ve seen in my lifetime.
The federal budget reconciliation bill would be a big step in the right direction. Not only would this legislation improve our climate resilience and bolster our public infrastructure against extreme weather, it would also attack the problem at the source by reducing carbon pollution and supplying the funding needed to transition to clean energy. These investments would be incredible for Maine’s economy, creating thousands of new jobs and allowing us to take full advantage of our abundance of natural clean energy resources like solar and wind.
This bill would do a lot for our small cities and towns that have struggled economically during the pandemic. I want to see healthy and productive futures for my friends and family here, and we have to be intentional if we want to see that happen. The federal budget bill could be the turning point we need, and I hope our congressional delegation will work to pass it without delay.
Bud Farwell
Holden
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Do This
Eat & Run: Lower your landing gear at Pilots Cove Cafe
-
Arts & Entertainment
Live Music Lineup: Tom DiMenna covers of Cat Stevens in Portland, The Weight Band plays Waterville
-
Arts & Entertainment
Indie Film: Apohadion’s film fanatic brings experimental taste to Space
-
Local & State
Portland makes closures for outdoor dining permanent, eyes remake of iconic Old Port streets
-
Do This
Face the Music: One Longfellow Square reopens with trio of shows
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.