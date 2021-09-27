Bill Nemitz was quite clever in attempting to pooh-pooh people’s concerns about Question 1 by focusing on the word “retroactive” in the wording of this proposal and calling it a boogeyman.

Nemitz is correct in that the retroactive nature of this law should not instill that much fear. What we need to fear is the rest of the language in that ill-conceived proposal. If this law passes, you will need a two-thirds approval by the legislature for any type of infrastructure projects that need some public land.

Think of the advantage that gives companies like fossil fuel burning NextEra Energy who is funding Question 1. Lobbyists for such businesses will only need to reach a little over one-third of legislators to stop any competitor that may need some public land for their project.

Anyway, if anyone is using boogeymen to scare people, it’s the Yes on 1 advocates. It seems like NextEra’s tactic for keeping Mainers from looking at their air-polluting track record is to stir up some deeply rooted xenophobia against the providers of clean hydropower.

Mainers’ mistrust of “people from away” is well known and has generated much material for Maine comedians like Bob Marley and Tim Sample. So, think about it. Why do most commentaries from Question 1 supporters always mention that CMP is a Spanish company, Hydro-Quebec is a Canadian company, and that the corridor will also benefit what some feel are the most hated people from away, Massachusetts people?

Please vote “No” on Question 1.

Ted Sirois

Saco

