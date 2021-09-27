Tom DiMenna
9 p.m. Thursday. Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, by donation. portcityblue.com
It might be hard to get by just upon a smile, but smiling is exactly what you’ll be doing as you hear singer-songwriter Tom DiMenna play Cat Stevens’ iconic 1970 “Tea For the Tillerman” album in its entirety. DiMenna will be accompanied by Jason Eckerson and Jason Ingalls, and you’ll hear the trio play songs like “Where Do the Children Play?,” “Wild World,” “Hard Headed Woman” and “Father and Son,” among others. Grab a ticket and get on the road to find out what a great show this will be.
The Weight Band
8 p.m. Saturday. Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St., $33. watervillecreates.org
Take a load off by spending a night with The Weight Band, featuring members of The Band and the Levon Helm Band. The Weight Band is Jim Weider (guitar, mandolin, vocals), Michael Bram (drums and vocals), Brian Mitchell (keys and vocals), Matt Zeiner (keys and vocals) and Albert Rogers (bass, vocals). They released the album “World Gone Mad” in 2018 and an acoustic live album this spring. You can expect a first-rate night of Americana and roots rock that revives the spirit of Woodstock.
Jocelyn & Chris
6 p.m. Sunday. Maine Craft Distilling, 123 Washington Ave., Portland, $20. mainecraftdistlling.com
“Sugar and Spice” is the fierce new single from sibling duo Jocelyn & Chris Arndt. Jocelyn’s vocals are pure fire, as is her brother Chris’ electric guitar. The rock duo, based in New York, released their debut EP in 2015 and a ton of music has followed. In fact, their eighth studio album, “Favorite Ghosts,” should be out soon, so expect to hear some new material and other tunes like “Outta My Head” and “Kill in the Cure” as they take to the outdoor stage at Maine Craft Distilling.
