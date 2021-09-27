Gallagher, Villeneuve and DeGeer, a 40-year-old law firm with offices in Damariscotta, has announced a new partner to their practice. Kelly Baetz has more than 20 years of experience in trust and estate planning, trust administration, elder law and planning, as well as in land use planning and administrative law matters. Her clients include individuals, families, private companies and state and local officials.

“Bringing Kelly to Damariscotta, getting her here to serve our community and clients, has been a particular goal of mine and Marcia’s as we focus on the future of our firm,” Jenny Villeneuve said.

Prior to joining Gallagher, Villeneuve, and DeGeer, Baetz worked in Portland at McCandless & Coburn and Nelson-Reade Law Office. She began her Maine law career in the environmental group at Verrill Dana and was a partner with the firm for eight years.

Baetz lives in Bath with her husband and their young son.

