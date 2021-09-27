Auburn city workers help police secure the scene Monday morning along Center Street in Auburn. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal

AUBURN — Police were at the scene of a shooting on Center Street on Monday morning.

The Attorney General’s Office confirmed the shooting involved a police officer.

Reports indicate that an individual was shot about 10 a.m. and was on the ground near the FedEx store at 181  Center St.

Police had cordoned off the parking lot used by customers of FedEx and other businesses at that location, and by 11:30 had also blocked off adjacent parking lots as their investigation continued.

This story will be updated.

Auburn police investigate an incident Monday morning at 181 Center St. in Auburn. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal

