FALMOUTH — Abbey Thornton scored goals in each half and added an assist as Windham beat Falmouth 3-0 Tuesday night in a matchup of unbeaten girls’ soccer teams.

Thornton rebounded a Sarah Talon shot for a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute for the Eagles (8-0).

Thornton then finished a feed from Elizabeth Levesque with 25 minutes remaining before setting up Caitlyn Marsh for the final goal with two minutes left.

Jordan Wolf made 12 saves for the Navigators (6-1-1).

Eliza Trafford stopped six shots for the Eagles.

CHEVERUS 4, BONNY EAGLE 0: Four players scored as the Stags (5-2) shut out the Scots (2-6-1) at Portland.

Olivia Bradford scored just over five minutes into the game. Kadynne Smith, Hayley Jordan and Julia Kratzer added second-half goals.

Caoilinn Durkin, Kratzer and Smith each had an assist and goalkeeper Emily Bontatibus made three saves.

Isabelle Dalrymple had six saves for Bonny Eagle.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 2, WAYNFLETE 0: Elise MacNair scored twice as the Gulls (4-3) beat the Flyers (2-4) in Portland.

MacNair scored once in each half. Goalkeeper Summer St. Louis made nine saves in the shutout.

Jesse Connors made six saves for Waynflete.

RANGELEY 8, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 0: Breezy Quimby, Eva Spear and Natalie Stokeseach scored twice as the Lakers beat the Lions (0-4) at South Portland.

Amelia Stokes and Lily Shaffer also scored.

Aria Patterson and Sophia Stewart split time in goal, combining for eight saves for Greater Portland Christian.

BIDDEFORD 5, DEERING 1: Hannah Gosselin had a first-half goal for Tigers (5-4), who pulled away in the second half to beat the Rams (1-6-1) at Memorial Field.

Grace Tardif and Kaelly O’Guinn added second-half goals for Biddeford, before Elsa Freeman scored for Deering.

Hannah Smith scored for the Tigers late in the game.

FREEPORT 1, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Helen Pope scored in the second half to give the Falcons (2-4) the win over the Patriots (2-5) in Gray.

Amanda Panciocco and Lauren Roussel combined for four saves for Freeport.

Isa Ross made eight saves for G-NG.

NYA 1, YARMOUTH 1: Angel Huntsman scored early for the Panthers (6-0-1) and Aine Powers countered for the Clippers (6-1-1) in a tie at Yarmouth.

Huntsman headed home Maggie Holt’s corner kick in the 15th minute, but two minutes into the second half, Powers, from Macy Gilroy, scored for the Clippers.

Regan Sullivan made eight saves for Yarmouth.

Charlotte Harper-Cunningham stopped four shots for NYA.

MARSHWOOD 3, SOUTH PORTLAND 1: Lucy Parker and Lilli Hammond each converted a penalty kick for the Hawks (5-3-1) as they built a 2-1 margin at halftime and defeated the Red Riots (0-8) at South Portland.

Isabelle Young added a second-half goal for Marshwood.

Sammy Duffy scored for South Portland.

FIELD HOCKEY

SCARBOROUGH 8, WESTBROOK 0: Lily Stone had a hat trick as the Red Storm (8-1) blanked the Blue Blazes (1-4) at Scarborough.

Katie Roy had a pair of saves for Scarborough.

Stella Grondin and Lili Finley each added a pair of goals for Scarborough, and Caroline Hartley also scored.

Autumn Odell stopped nine shots for Westbrook.

PORTLAND/DEERING 2, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Chloe Croce and Ainsley Dunn scored to give Portland/Deering (1-8) its first win of the season, beating the visiting Red Riots (0-7).

Croce scored in the second quarter and Dunn scored in the third.

Goalie Ella Burdin made six saves.

South Portland goalie Emily Keefe made 13 saves.

CHEVERUS 5, WINDHAM 0: Lucy Johnson had two goals and an assist as the Stags (7-0) beat the Eagles (4-4) in Portland.Lily Johnson had up a goal and an assist for Cheverus. Lillian Magda and Taylor Tory each chipped in with one goal. Logan Lefevre stopped five shots. Windham goalie Kelsey Gerry turned away 13 shots. BIDDEFORD 2, NOBLE 1: Khianna Jackson connected with Cece Keller and Jill McSorley, lifting the Tigers (7-2) to a victory over the Knights (3-5) in Biddeford. Abby Nadeau made 10 saves for Biddeford. Haley Martel scored for Noble, which got 16 saves from Trinity Vall.

BOYS’ SOCCER

RANGELEY 4, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 1: Anthony Whitter had a pair of goals to lead the Lakers (2-2-1) over the Lions (1-4) at South Portland.

Evan Smith and Austin Hathaway added goals for Rangeley.

Kaden Patterson scored for Greater Portland Christian.

Brayden Thompson had five saves for the Lakers; Tyler Wilson had eight saves for the Lions.

WAYNFLETE 0, GREELY 0: The Flyers (6-1-1) and Rangers (4-2-1) played to a tie at Cumberland.

Waynflete’s Nico Kirby made eight saves.

CAPE ELIZABETH 9, POLAND 0: Hamza Shir scored three consecutive second-half goals as the Capers (6-2) cruised past the Knights (1-7) at Cape Elizabeth.

Eddie Calder had a goal and an assist in the first half, along with scores from Andrew Trachimowcz, Tiernan Lathrop and Daniel Rhyzov as Cape Elizabeth opened a 4-0 halftime lead.

Grant Kelley added a second-half goal, as well as Dmitri Coupe on a feed from Marcus Wagner.

