This year marks the city of Bath’s 23rd annual Citizen Involvement Day, a community-building event that brings awareness about local service organizations and honors community leaders. The event will take place downtown at Waterfront Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Local non-profits will have tables at the event to promote their programs and services. At noon, the city will announce the 2021 Citizen of the Year along with the winners of the Youth Award, the Al Smith Community Spirit Award and the Community Project Award.
