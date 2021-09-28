Brunswick-based Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association, which supports fisheries and fishing communities along the coast of Maine, has announced it has a new board member.

Nikki Strout is co-founder of Rugged Seas, a company that designs and produces bags and apparel from worn-out bibs (hauling pants) used by fishermen. The company donates a portion of its sales to the association’s programs

“I was honored to be asked to join the MCFA board,” Strout said. “Living as a fishing family and knowing the struggles fishermen face day today is something that is all too familiar. I hope to be able to highlight our lifestyle and work to gain the respect and recognition fishermen and fishing families deserve from the community.”

Strout will participate in the upcoming Maine Marathon as part of the association’s fundraising team. Along with staff and board members, Strout will be raising money for the association’s Fisherman Wellness Program, a program that provides mental and physical health resources to those in the fishing industry.

