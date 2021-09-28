Mt. Ararat senior standout offensive and defensive lineman Elliot Douglass will continue his academic and athletic career at Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont starting next fall.

“I met with cach (Anthony Volpone) a couple of times, he made a good impression,” said Douglass said. “I liked everything about it, the location is awesome. I’m not a city guy so Vermont is perfect for me.”

The 6-foot, 260-pound offensive guard and defensive tackle said he will be playing guard at the next level. He made two visits to the campus before officially deciding last weekend.

“They’ve had success in the past few years and are trending in the right direction,” added Douglass. “I hope to be a part of that.”

Mt. Ararat head coach Frank True said Castleton is fortunate to get Douglass.

“Elliot is a great player and they’re lucky to have him,” said True. “I’m glad he found a school where he can be comfortable and continue his career. They have a good program going in a good direction.”

On the field, the Eagles continued their winning ways in a 52-20 win over Lake Region on Saturday in Topsham.

Mt. Ararat led 38-6 after one quarter.

“We’ve emphasized starting fast and executing early,” said True.

Shea Farrell rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns to go along with a punt return for a touchdown — all in the first quarter. Kaiden Getchell rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns, to go along with an interception return for a score. Kyle Graffam had eight tackles to lead the defense.

Next up, undefeated Cheverus on Friday in Topsham.

“They’re all big, but this is a big one,” said True. “Two undefeated teams battling it out, it should be fun.”

• • •

Freeport bounced back from a loss last week and got the best of Lisbon on Saturday in Lisbon. The Falcons won 27-13 behind two touchdowns from Jordan Knighton and two interceptions by Danny Casale.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” said Casale. “It was a long bus ride back last week, we didn’t want to feel like that after this one.”

The loss came at a cost for Lisbon, as standout running back Nick Blair left in the first quarter with an injury. He didn’t return.

“It’s a shoulder injury,” said Lisbon head coach Chris Kates on Monday. “No update now. We’ll know more this week.”

Lisbon has had a tough schedule through its first three games, going up against Foxcroft Academy, Oak Hill and Freeport. The three are a combined 8-2. Things don’t get any easier for Lisbon, as it travels to Winthrop to play Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale (2-0) on Friday.

The Falcons will host Poland on Saturday night in their homecoming game.

“We’re excited for that one,” said Knighton following the game on Saturday. “We hope we can put on a show for the crowd. It’s our biggest game of the year so far.”

• • •

Morse continued to improve defensively in a 52-14 win over Orono on Friday at the University of Maine.

After allowing a combined 106 points through their first two games, the Shipbuilders (3-1) have allowed just 14 points in each of their last two games.

“Getting more reps on gameday and during practice has really helped our tackling,” said head coach Jason Darling. “We had a slow start with how everything went, but everyone understands the schemes and what we’re trying to do a lot better than the beginning of the season.”

Quarterback Josh ter Mors had three touchdown passes, two of them to Braylon Williams. Tyson Pinkham ran for two touchdowns and Gabe Aucoin ran for another.

“That was the most prepared we had been for a game this season,” added Darling. “It showed with our effort and execution.”

Morse hosts Ellsworth/Sumner next week in its homecoming game on Saturday afternoon.

