DALLAS — Former first daughter Barbara Bush has given birth to her first child, a baby girl.
Cora Georgia Coyne was born Monday in Maine, not far from the family’s Walker Point compound in Kennebunkport, former President George W. Bush said in a statement Tuesday.
He said he and former first lady Laura Bush were “delighted.”
“Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful,” he said.
Bush, 39, married screenwriter Craig Coyne at the Maine compound in October 2018. She is co-founder of public health nonprofit Global Health Corps.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Maine supreme court upholds murder conviction in killing of Millinocket marijuana grower
-
The Forecaster
At-large Portland council candidates share stances on housing, shelters, other priorities
-
New England Patriots
New England, Tampa Bay abuzz as Brady returns to Foxborough
-
New England Patriots
Facing Tom Brady is truly a daunting experience
-
Local & State
Former first daughter Barbara Bush gives birth to baby girl in Maine
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.