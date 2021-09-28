What do we need from the federal and state government?
• The right to vote for all.
• Honesty in election results.
• Help with child care.
• Support for education.
• Food security for all.
• Fair wages for all.
• Vaccinations to make life safe.
• Fair taxes for all, including the wealthy.
Republicans oppose all of these needs!
We the people pay our full taxes for services we need. Shouldn’t we get them?
Think critically about which political party you vote for, and why.
Lynne Beasley
Cape Elizabeth
