Reject CMP’s proposed corridor

Mainers should not be fooled by the lies and distortions coming from the opponents of Question 1. This referendum is about protecting the western Maine mountains.

The first part of the referendum bans high impact transmission lines in the Upper Kennebec Region. The second part ensures that future projects like this one receive legislative oversight to give the people of Maine closer access to the process. Everything else deals with Maine’s public lands. These lands are personally important to me as my father Robert “Bob” Cummings, long time environmental reporter for the Portland Press Herald, was instrumental in the passage of the constitutional amendment that CMP has violated.

There have been a lot of commercials on TV, radio and even paid ads trying to resemble legitimate news sources. There are also ads saying that retroactive laws are bad, but the simple truth is that the leases granted by the Bureau of Public Lands were illegal and unconstitutional.

But to get back to Question 1, the remaining parts of this referendum make clear that high impact transmission lines and other infrastructure projects are deemed to substantially alter public lands and as such are subject to the constitutionally imposed 2/3rds vote of both houses of the legislature. To reiterate, this referendum merely clarifies the laws already on the books to bring them into harmony with the constitution. I urge Mainers to ban/reject this corridor and protect Maine’s public lands by voting Yes on 1 in November.

Charlene Cummings,

Phippsburg

Diversity concepts create echo chamber

While our kids are inundated with “diversity” concepts, a politically-driven DoE is removing diversity of thought which is the driving force behind the value of diversity.

Echo chambers handicap and end critical thinking which creates short and long-term ill effects. As these harmful effects alarm society, public leaders are blaming the lack of race and sexuality-based diversity and tolerance.

Woke culture is tainting entertainment to grade schools due to the common core echo chamber deployed by politically compromised state and federal bureaucrats with their partners in exceedingly funded unions and NGOs. Educators must restrain their emotions and opinions and comprehend the intent of those funding this madness.

“It’s just a construct” to “White male patriarchy” is stated by so many students due to these critical theory lenses while politically aligned institutions have outwardly and proudly rejected proper dissent.

Simply put, the most racially and sexually diverse institution will fail unless they are also diverse in thought.

Allen Sarvinas,

Topsham

