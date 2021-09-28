As the calendar flips from September to October, the intensity switch will be flipped as well as games take on more meaning with postseason positioning at stake.

With most teams having played at least half of their regular season schedule, the biggest games are still to come.

Here’s a glimpse back at the week that was:

Football

Freeport’s football team bounced back from its lone loss with a 27-13 victory at Lisbon Saturday to improve to 3-1 on the year. The Falcons went on top, 6-0, on Nick White’s 26-yard touchdown run in the first minute of the game. After the Greyhounds answered for a 7-6 advantage, quarterback Aidan Heath and Jordan Knighton (14 rushes, 115 yards) scored on 4-yard TD rushes for a 20-7 halftime lead. Neither team scored in the third period. In the fourth, Lisbon got as close as 20-13, but a 28-yard Knighton scamper put it away.

“We wanted this one bad,” said Heath, who finished 6-of-10 passing for 87 yards. “This was our biggest game of the season after how last week went. We didn’t want to be 2-2, that’s a whole lot worse than 3-1.”

“Honestly it was the offensive line paving the way for me,” Knighton said. “They gave me great holes and blocked hard, I just took it from there.”

The Falcons will face 1-1 Poland Saturday afternoon (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story).

Falmouth/Greely fell to 1-2 after a 60-0 home loss to Skowhegan Friday. Falmouth/Greely dug a 46-0 halftime hole and couldn’t answer.

“In my 16 years as head coach, we’ve never had anybody put 60 on us, and that was at will,” lamented Falmouth/Greely coach John Fitzsimmons.

Falmouth/Greely hopes to bounce back Friday at 2-1 Lawrence.

Yarmouth fell to 1-3 after a 40-14 loss at Gray-New Gloucester. The Clippers took an 8-0 lead on Spencer LaBreque’s 41-yard touchdown run, but the Patriots pulled within 8-6 after one quarter, then went up, 20-8, after three. In the final stanza, LaBrecque ran for another score, this one from 9-yards out, but Gray-New Gloucester scored three TDs to put it away. Yarmouth is at 1-2 Lake Region Friday.

Boys’ soccer

Yarmouth’s boys’ soccer team remains undefeated, but not unblemished. The Clippers, the reigning Class B state champion, played for the first time in nine days Monday and settled for a 0-0 tie at Freeport. Goalkeeper Cole Synder made eight saves, but Yarmouth couldn’t get the ball in the net and is now 6-0-1 on the season.

“Freeport played well,” said longtime Clippers coach Mike Hagerty, who has never lost to the Falcons in his 25 seasons. “They pressured us. It’s frustrating because it feels like a loss, but we need these games.”

Yarmouth visits Wells Thursday, welcomes Gray-New Gloucester Saturday and has a key home test versus Cape Elizabeth Tuesday of next week.

“This refocuses us,” Hagerty said. “We won’t overlook Wells, then our next two home games are battles.”

Freeport was 5-2-1 at press time after blanking visiting Fryeburg Academy (3-0) and Gray-New Gloucester (1-0) before playing visiting Yarmouth to a 0-0 draw. Against the Raiders, Alex Graver scored twice and Will Maneikis added the other goal. In the win over the Patriots, Graver scored the lone goal. Against the Clippers, goalkeeper Colin Cronin made seven saves, but the Falcons missed some great scoring chances as they couldn’t beat Yarmouth for the first time this century.

“I feel like we deserved that one,” said Falcons coach Bob Strong. “Both teams had their chances. It was a very even game that was fun to watch.”

Freeport returns to action Friday, at home against two-time reigning Class C champion Waynflete. The Falcons then welcome York next Tuesday.

“We’re healthy and rested,” said Strong. “Hopefully, we get to see (Yarmouth) again. All it takes is one. We just want to beat them one time.”

Greely was 5-2 after extending its win streak to three games by downing visiting Sacopee Valley (6-0) and host Gray-New Gloucester (5-2). Against the Hawks, Ethan Njitoh had two goals, while Tommy Bennert, Caleb Knox, Tate Nadeau and Owen Piesik had one apiece. The Rangers hosted Waynflete Tuesday, play host to York Thursday, then visit Fryeburg Academy Tuesday of next week.

Falmouth, the reigning Class A champion, improved to 6-0-1 after downing host Bonny Eagle (4-1) and visiting Cheverus (5-3) last week. Mason Farr and Sean MacDonald each scored twice in the win over the Scots. Against the Stags, Farr had three goals, Andrew Christie added two and Charlie Adams finished with four assists. The Navigators play at Windham Wednesday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story) and host Biddeford Friday.

North Yarmouth Academy, the reigning Class D South champion, was 4-4 after a 2-0 loss at Waynflete and a 6-3 victory at Lake Region. Michael Belleau made five saves against the Flyers. In the win, Chas Rohde scored four goals and Jack Byrne added a pair. The Panthers host Sacopee Valley Friday.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Falmouth improved to 6-0-1 after recent victories over visiting Bonny Eagle (3-0), at Cheverus (2-1) and at Deering (4-1). Standout senior goalkeeper Jordan Wolf earned her school record 25th career shutout against the Scots. Whitney Adams and Elise Gearan scored goals. In the win over the Stags, Gearan and Audrey Murray scored second half goals and while Wolf surrendered her first goal of the season, she later preserved the victory with a tremendous diving save on a Stags’ penalty kick.

“I think this boosts our confidence a lot,” said Wolf, who had 10 saves. “I’ve had really tough games before against Cheverus. We’re excited to beat them. It was just a team effort. Everybody put it together. The two goals we scored made us have confidence. That goal was the first one we conceded, but we shook it off quickly.”

“I know there are a couple field players who are important to their teams, but as far as I’m concerned, Jordan’s the most important player to her team in the state,” Falmouth coach Andrew Pelletier said. “She’s the best goalkeeper to come out of Maine in a long time. We only return two starters and she gives everyone in front of her confidence. That’s irreplaceable.”

Against the Rams, Gearan had two goals, while Mallory Kerr and Gwen Long added one apiece. The Navigators hoped to stay undefeated Tuesday when they hosted highly touted and unbeaten Windham (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story). Falmouth is at Biddeford Thursday, then goes to Thornton Academy Tuesday of next week.

“The girls have done really well,” Pelletier said. “It’s not the most talented team I’ve had, but in 20, 30 years, this is the Falmouth team I’ll remember. They support each other and work hard all the time. It’s a special group. Defensively, we’re really good. Attacking-wise, we have to figure out to generate opportunities. We’ll do that. Teams will get more amped up to play us since we’re unbeaten. We’ll see what happens.”

Yarmouth improved to 6-1 after extending its win streak to five games by blanking visiting Fryeburg Academy (6-0) and Lake Region (7-0). Against the Raiders, Ava Feeley had two goals, while Sonja Bell, Katelyn D’Appolonia, Grace Lestage and Kate Sahagian all finished with one. In the win over the Lakers, Feeley had three goals, while Lestage, Sahagian, Aine Powers and Trinity Sinker also found the net. The Clippers were at NYA Tuesday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story), visit Gray-New Gloucester Thursday and have a showdown at two-time reigning Class B champion Cape Elizabeth next Tuesday.

Greely improved to 4-2 after last week’s 7-0 home victory over Gray-New Gloucester. Elle Jowett led the way with a pair of goals, while Carly Asherman, Chelsea Gravier, Ally Martin, Holly Moss and Allie Read all scored once. The Rangers were at Wells Tuesday, visit York Thursday and play host to Fryeburg Academy Tuesday of next week.

Freeport improved to 2-4 after a 4-0 win at Fryeburg Academy last week. Emily Olsen had three goals and Megan Driscoll scored the other. The Falcons were at Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday, host Fryeburg Academy Thursday and Wells Saturday, then go to York Tuesday of next week.

NYA, the two-time reigning Class D champ, improved to 6-0 with Saturday’s 5-0 win at St. Dom’s. Hayden Wienckowski had two goals and Angel Huntsman, Jazzy Huntsman and Michala Wallace all finished with one. The Panthers hosted Yarmouth in a crosstown showdown Tuesday, visit Sacopee Valley Saturday and play at Old Orchard Beach Monday.

Field hockey

Freeport’s field hockey team improved to 3-4 after wins at Poland (2-1, in double-overtime) and at home over Lake Region (2-0). Against the Knights, Chloe White scored in regulation and Kyla Havey won it in OT. In the victory over the Lakers, Havey had a goal and an assist and Sasha Nevins added a goal, while Vicki Balla stopped a dozen shots. The Falcons go to York Wednesday, play host to Cape Elizabeth Saturday, then visit Greely Tuesday of next week.

Greely fell to 1-7 after losing at home to Fryeburg Academy (5-3), at Cape Elizabeth (4-0) and at home to York (3-1). After playing at Gray-New Gloucester Wednesday, the Rangers visit Wells Friday, then host Freeport Tuesday of next week.

Yarmouth improved to 6-2-1 after last week’s 1-0 overtime win at Poland on Zoe Sammon’s goal. The Clippers are at NYA/Waynflete Thursday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story), visit Fryeburg Academy Saturday, then go to Lake Region Tuesday of next week.

Falmouth fell to 5-3 after Friday’s 3-2 loss at Massabesic. Charlize Kelly and Mallory Roy had the goals for the Navigators, who host Marshwood Thursday, then go to Portland/Deering Monday.

The Waynflete/North Yarmouth Academy co-op team takes a 3-2 record into Thursday’s home game against Yarmouth. Saturday brings a trip to Sacopee Valley, and next Tuesday, Traip Academy pays a visit.

Volleyball

Yarmouth’s volleyball team, the two-time reigning Class B state champion, continued its undefeated run with recent victories over host Cheverus in straight sets (25-13, 25-19, 25-11), visiting Scarborough in four games (25-23, 25-22, 15-25, 25-23) and host Greely in four sets. Against the Red Storm, setter Sophie Dickson had 15 kills and Allie McClafferty added seven service points, including four aces, as well as three kills.

“After not being able to have a regular season last year, this means a lot to us,” said McClafferty. “I think our defense was tremendous today. Scarborough has a great offense, but our blocking was incredible. We just kept the ball off the floor. Momentum is huge for us. When we got it, it was big.”

“Scarborough’s a great team, but all season long, we’ve exceeded my expectations,” said longtime Yarmouth coach Jim Senecal. “I’m really shocked and surprised how great this team has stuck together and how well we’ve played. I’m thrilled we won this tonight.”

The Clippers host Wells Thursday, then welcome two-time reigning Class A champion Falmouth Monday.

Greely was 4-4 after beating host Brunswick in four sets and losing at home to Yarmouth in four games. The Rangers host Westbrook Friday and welcome York Monday.

Falmouth fell to 4-3 after 3-0 home losses to visiting Biddeford and host Marshwood. The Navigators were at Cape Elizabeth Tuesday, visit Gorham Friday and play at Yarmouth Monday.

NYA was 2-5 after a 3-0 loss at Wells, a five-set home victory over Jonseport-Beals (25-20, 25-20, 19-25, 26-28, 15-8) and a four-game loss at Lewiston (25-16, 13-25, 20-25, 17-25). In the win, Maddy Vaillancourt had 10 assists and six aces, Madilyn Onorato added seven kills, Emma Rothrock had six aces and Bella Moulton eight kills and 11 digs. The Panthers are at Lake Region Wednesday and visit Brunswick Friday.

Cross country

After Mother Nature was the winner in cross country last weekend, action will resume Saturday with the Festival of Champions in Belfast.

Golf

Greely’s reigning Class A champion golf team beat Windham, 8-5, Monday. The Rangers closed the regular season with matches versus Westbrook Tuesday and Thornton Academy Thursday.

Freeport, the reigning Class B state champion, defeated Poland, 7-0, in its most recent outing.

Falmouth was 5-1 after a 9.5-3.5 loss to Scarborough and a 13-0 victory over Deering. The Navigators faced Cheverus Tuesday and close the regular season against Portland Thursday.

