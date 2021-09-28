NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Marcus Stroman earned his 10th win and the New York Mets stopped a five-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins in the opener of their doubleheader Tuesday.

Lewin Díaz launched a two-run homer for the last-place Marlins, who dropped their sixth straight.

Stroman (10-13) allowed two runs and five hits over five effective innings in his 33rd start of the season, most in the majors. That matched his career high set in 2017 with Toronto. The athletic right-hander won for the first time in six starts since an Aug. 22 victory at Dodger Stadium and even got his first career stolen base, the first by a Mets pitcher since Jacob deGrom in August 2017.

Seth Lugo struck out two in a perfect sixth and Edwin Díaz did the same in the seventh for his 31st save in 37 chances as New York took the opener of its 14th doubleheader this year – most by a big league team since the Mets played 19 and the Montreal Expos 15 in 1979, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Noah Syndergaard was scheduled to start the nightcap for New York, returning to a major league mound for the first time in two years and completing his comeback from Tommy John surgery.

Syndergaard was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and will start the second game of a single-admission doubleheader against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. The skidding Mets announced the move about 2 1/2 hours before the first game, which was started by Marcus Stroman.

The 29-year-old Syndergaard can become a free agent after the season, and the Mets must decide how much they want him back and whether to make him a one-year qualifying offer.

NOTES

METS: The New York Mets announced that ace Jacob deGrom won’t pitch again this season.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner has been sidelined since mid-July because of an elbow injury that’s healed, according to the club. He’s been throwing bullpens recently, including a successful one Monday, with an eye toward a potential return this year. But with the Mets out of playoff contention, deGrom and the club agreed there’s no sense in him starting a game even though he’s healthy, Manager Luis Rojas explained.

“Everyone is fully on board,” said Rojas, adding that deGrom should have a normal offseason. “It’s the right thing.”

“I think coming back in spring training he’ll be the Jake that we know.”

DODGERS: Hall of Fame broadcaster Jaime Jarrín will retire as the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Spanish-language announcer following the 2022 season, ending a 64-year run with the team.

Jarrín announced his decision on Tuesday, saying he wants to spend more time with his two sons and grandchildren as well as travel. He turns 86 in December. Jarrín’s son, Jorge, retired in February, ending the first father-son duo to broadcast baseball on MLB Spanish-language radio.

The elder Jarrín began calling Dodgers games in 1959 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1998, becoming just the second Spanish-language announcer to receive the honor.

“I’m grateful to the Dodgers, the best organization in baseball, for giving me the opportunity to do what I love most for 64 years,” Jarrín said.

