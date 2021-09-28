The City of Portland next week will begin requiring that all patrons age 12 and older for events at Merrill Auditorium, the Expo and Ocean Gateway be vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Face masks also will be required for all attendees over the age of 2.

The city announced the updated protocols on Tuesday, citing the prevalence of the highly contagious delta variant. The restrictions go into effect Monday and will be reviewed and updated as needed.

Many of the organizations that use those facilities regularly, including the Portland Symphony Orchestra and Portland Ovations, already have vaccine requirements in place, as do several private venues, such as Thompson’s Point, the State Theatre, and the Portland House of Music.

Children under 12 years of age do not have to show proof of vaccination or proof of negative COVID-19 test at city-run facilities, but they are required to wear a face mask.

Accepted proof of vaccination include: the original vaccination card, a printed copy of the vaccination card, or a digital photograph of the vaccination card. The final dose of the vaccine must have been administered 14-days prior to event start time.

Accepted proof of negative test includes a printed or digital copy of negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours prior to the event start time, or a printed or digital copy of negative COVID-19 rapid test within 12 hours prior to the event start time. Tests must be from an authorized provider, at home test results will not be accepted.

