About 60 residents from North Yarmouth and beyond came together Saturday for the 7th annual 5K trail run/walk at Skyline Farm.

The 5K is held each year to benefit the museum’s operations and upkeep, but Skyline Farm President Jennifer Robbins said its overall goal is to bring the community together for a morning of fun.

“We met our goals in that we brought new people to the farm that didn’t know about our museum and trails,” Robbins said of the event, which netted about $1,800.

Robbins said participation this year was “slightly higher” because the group promoted the new children’s 1K race and included food and music.

“We may have had higher numbers of participants if we weren’t having a surge in COVID-19, but I can’t say for sure,” she added.

After the race, there was breakfast and live music by the group North Yarmouth Bluegrass Jam and the Greely High School chorus.

Mike Smith of Cumberland came in first place and 13-year-old Rahel Delaney of New Gloucester came in second.

About 17 children took part in the kids’ event.

Skyline Farm Vice President Pamela Ames said the 5K is a great way to expose people to trail running; the farm’s trails are always open to the public.

“Many people are not used to just running on trails,” Ames said. “It’s a nice change. The terrain is varied. There are some rolling hills that surprise some people, which is fun.”

Skyline Farm, which is at 95 The Lane in North Yarmouth, is a self-described “living carriage museum” with an antique carriage and sleigh collection. The organization also preserves the farm’s open space and historic buildings for recreational and educational use, according to its website. The nonprofit offers educational and recreational programs based on the role of horse-drawn transportation in the cultural, social and economic development of New England.

