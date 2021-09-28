BRUNSWICK — A pair of second-half goals by Rachael Peacock sparked the Bowdoin women’s soccer team to a 3-1 win over Babson on Tuesday.
Julia Adelmann scored in the 18th minute to put Bowdoin (4-3-0) up 1-0 before Lynn Farquhar assisted on Peacock’s 51st-minute goal. Alex Arndt and Penny Rocchio combined for four saves in net.
Sophia Bishop scored for Babson (4-3-1). Goalkeeper Morgan Fedosiewich made five saves.
WPI 1, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Sofia Orrico connected on a shot to the far upper corner 1:08 into the first overtime session as the Engineers (7-3-0) outlasted the Nor’easters (5-3-1) in a non-conference game in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Sydney Gillingham turned aside 10 shots for UNE, while Lauren Paul recorded the shutout for Worcester Polytechnic Institute with three saves.
MEN’S SOCCER
BATES 1, BOWDOIN 0: Owen Keleher scored off of a feed from Rawson Welch in the 77th minute to give the Bobcats (5-2-1, 2-1-0 NESCAC) a win over the Polar Bears (4-3-0, 1-3-0) in Brunswick.
Bates goalkeeper Bruce David stopped eight shots to secure the shutout. Michael Webber had five saves for Bowdoin.
FIELD HOCKEY
BOWDOIN 6, UM-FARMINGTON 0: Maya Malenfant and Bailey Prete each scored in a 39-second span – both set up by Manveer Sandu – as the Polar Bears (5-2) opened a 4-0 first-quarter lead and beat the Beavers (3-4) in Brunswick.
Faith Jennings and Hanna Wurdack also scored first-quarter goals for Bowdoin, Olivia Cunningham added one in the second quarter and Sophia Rosati rounded out the scoring in the fourth.
Alicia Bridges and Katelyn Rouleau split time in the cage for UMaine-Farmington, combining for 19 saves.
