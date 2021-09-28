St. Philip’s Help Yourself Shelf Food Pantry in Wiscasset is the recipient of the Damariscotta Hannaford’s Hannaford Helps Bags for a Cause program. For every usable bag purchased for $2.50, the pantry will receive $1 in October.
The pantry was a recipient of the program in July.
The Help Yourself Shelf at St. Philip’s in Wiscasset is open each Thursday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the church’s driveway.
For emergencies, people can call the St. Philip’s office at (207) 882-7647, or by messaging the pantry via facebook.com/HelpYourselfShelfFoodPantry/.
