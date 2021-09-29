Cape Elizabeth resident Kavya Seshachar and Tricia Boyle, of South Portland, were among the winners of ecomaine’s Recycling is a Work of Art contest. The entrants designed paint schemes for the company’s silver bullet single-sort recycling containers. The contest attracted entries from all around Maine. The winners will receive a $500 stipend plus to up to $500 in reimbursement for painting supplies.

The winners were selected by the ecomaine board’s outreach and recycling committee:

Maddy Corson, Yarmouth, for her design of wildlife and recycling.

Spenser MacLeod, Portland, for a reduce/reuse/recycle and zero waste theme.

Kavya Seshachar, Cape Elizabeth, for a detailed patterns of wildlife and the three Rs.

Tricia Boyle, South Portland, who submitted a beach theme to remind Mainers to reduce, reuse and recycle.

Opportunity Alliance’s Maine Stay Program, and its design of the 3 Rs in space.

“Every year, we are blown away by these artistic entries,” said Matt Grondin, ecomaine’s communications manager, in a Sept. 27 news release. “This year is no exception – the creativity in promoting the benefits of recycling will help ecomaine beautify recycling in our communities even more.”

The artists will receive their containers in early October, and will paint them throughout the month, after which, they will be placed into ecomaine’s regular circulation, so that residents across Maine will have the chance to see and use them.

The Portland-based nonprofit, ecomaine, is a recycling and waste-to-energy operation that serves a third of the state’s population in more than 65 communities. Each year, ecomaine hosts the Recycling is a Work of Art contest to solicit entries to paint up to six of its single-sort recycling containers to beautify the recycling process and raise public awareness of the importance of local art and recycling.

Senator to host public office hours in South Portland, Cape Elizabeth

Senator Anne Carney, D-Cape Elizabeth, will hold office hours on Thursday, Oct. 14, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Mill Creek Gazebo in South Portland and from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Living Room at Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth.

Office hours provide local residents a chance to meet with their representatives to ask questions and get help with legislative or state government services. Carney will give updates on her legislation from this session and on the Legislature’s work more broadly.

Carney represents Senate District 29, which includes Cape Elizabeth, South Portland, and part of Scarborough.

Those who cannot make the event, but who still wish to connect with the senator, can reach out any time at 207-287-1515 or at [email protected]

Regular updates can also be found on Carney’s Facebook account, with or without an account. Visit https://www.facebook.com/anneformaine. In the event of inclement weather, check Carney’s Facebook page.

Band show set for Saturday at SPHS

The South Portland Music Boosters will host a Maine Band Director’s Association marching band show at Martin Memorial Field, South Portland High School, on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The event will feature eight local high school marching band programs, including the South Portland High School Marching Band, led by Drum Major Liv Petersen. The program is titled “Postcards from Spain” and features soloists Jane Bonnevie-Rothrock on trombone and Meghan Perry on trumpet.

Cost for admission to the event is $5 for students, $7 for adults and $20 for families. The event start time is p.m. and parking is free. For more information, call the music office at 767-3266, ext. 3831.

