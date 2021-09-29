WINTHROP — Maddie Perkins scored twice and added two assists as the Winthrop field hockey team (9-0) beat Lisbon (2-3-2) on Wednesday. Madeline Wagner had a goal and two assists while Bella Littler had a goal and assist. Lauryn Wood and Julia Letourneau scored a goal apiece. Brook Belz had an assist. Maria Levesque made 23 saves for Lisbon.

HALL-DALE 6, BOOTHBAY 0: Ava Corbin scored three goals to lead the Bulldogs (2-4-2) to the Mountain Valley Conference victory over the Seahawks in Boothbay.

Avery Baker scored two goals and Kylie Rolfe notched one, and both players added assists. Ellory Stewart, Moira O’Connor and Lexi Chartier tallied assists as well.

Jaelyn Crocker made 12 saves for Boothbay.

MT. BLUE 1, BRUNSWICK 0: Talia Kidder scored in the second quarter to help lift the Cougars (5-2) on Tuesday in Brunswick.

Kidder scored from Elle Marshall at 2:10 of the second quarter. Brooklynn Keene had seven saves to hold the shutout.

Ahavah Burch made seven saves for Brunswick (5-3-2).

GIRLS SOCCER

MORSE 2, LINCOLN ACADEMY 1: Edie McKay scored in the first half and Shay Brochu added one in the second as the Shipbuilders (2-6-1) topped the Eagles on Tuesday in Bath. Racey Gregg and Danielle Bryant each had assists for Morse (2-6-1). MT. ARARAT 1, MT. BLUE 1: Brooklyne Choate scored with just under 25 minutes remaining to help the Eagles (3-2-2) to the draw on Tuesday in Topsham. Eryn Parlin scored for the Cougars, while Kaitlyn Burke made 10 saves. Elsa Daulerio had eight saves for Mt. Ararat.

BOYS SOCCER MT. ARARAT 5, MT. BLUE 1: The Eagles (5-2-1) scored five second half goals to beat the Cougars (2-5) on Tuesday in Farmington. Carson Taylor paced the Eagles with two goals and an assist. Ewen Alexander had a goal and three assists, Seth Rethi added a goal and an assist, and Nolan Timberlake had a goal. Jacob Fullerton made two saves. Justin Dill made 17 saves for Mt. Blue.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: