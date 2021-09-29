Maine Voices Live features 1:1 conversations between Portland Press Herald writers and notable Mainers. Audience members can experience a memorable night with a Q&A at the end.

Shalini Le Gall is the new Chief Curator at the Portland Museum of Art. She sits down with arts reviewer Jorge Arango to talk about her career.

Shalini Le Gall is the Chief Curator, Susan Donnell and Harry W. Konkel Curator of European Art and Director of Academic Engagement at the Portland Museum of Art (PMA) in Maine. Le Gall has recently co-curated the exhibitions River Works: Whistler and the Industrial Thames (2019), and Inside Out: The Prints of Mary Cassatt (2021), both at the Colby College Museum of Art, where she served as the Linde Family Foundation Curator of Academic Programs (2014-2020). She has also published articles on the British Pre-Raphaelite painter William Holman Hunt, and the French photographer Charles Marville, and contributed to various exhibition catalogs and forums on museum education. Her research and curatorial interests include French modernist painting, American and British art of the Victorian era, and postcolonial and ecocritical approaches to art history. At the PMA, Le Gall is developing exhibitions on European art, and working with colleagues to evaluate the presentation of the permanent collection. She received her B.A. from Georgetown University, and her M.A. and Ph.D. in Art History from Northwestern University.

