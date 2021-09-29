TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed Richard Sherman, a three-time All-Pro cornerback and Super Bowl champion who has been dealing with legal issues in the offseason.

Sherman got a one-year deal Wednesday and said Tom Brady helped recruit him to the defending Super Bowl champions, who have been hit hard by injuries to their secondary.

“He’s the all-time great quarterback reaching out, and anytime he makes that call, it’s a very difficult opportunity to pass up,” Sherman said on his podcast.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Sherman spent the last three seasons with San Francisco. Before that, he was one of the NFL’s top defenders with Seattle, helping the Seahawks win the 2013 title and go to the Super Bowl the next season. He played seven seasons in Seattle (2011-17).

He was involved in several incidents during the summer, including being arrested in July at the home of his wife’s parents in Redmond, Washington. Sherman, 33, was charged with five misdemeanors, including two counts of domestic violence, plus resisting arrest, DUI and reckless endangerment.

He pleaded not guilty to those charges while saying on social medial he was “deeply remorseful” for his actions. A pretrial hearing is set for Friday.

Sherman has the most interceptions in the league over the last 10 seasons (36). He also has been a star in the playoffs and was selected to the NFL Team of the Decade for the 2010s.

Tampa Bay has lost cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean to injuries.

CHIEFS: Coach Andy Reid was back to work as if nothing was amiss, three days after he was taken to the hospital with an illness and dehydration following a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Reid was released from The University of Kansas Hospital on Monday and wasted no time getting back to the team facility on Tuesday, when the team typically goes through film reviews and begins preparation for the upcoming week.

That allowed Reid to move seamlessly into Wednesday, when the Chiefs have their most important full-squad practice of game week. They began putting in the game plan for Sunday’s trip to Philadelphia, where they will try to snap a rare two-game skid against the team where Reid spent the first 14 seasons of his head coaching career.

“I’m feeling great first of all,” Reid said. “It’s good to be back and just getting on with business as usual here.”

The Chiefs declined to provide any information about Reid’s health, and he was similarly effective in batting away questions on Wednesday. The 63-year-old coach doesn’t have a known history of significant health issues, though he’s spoken about in the past about losing weight and getting into better shape; he was using a cane over the summer.

“I’d probably just skip that. I’ll just leave it,” Reid said of his health. “I’m not much for talking about all that stuff. I wish it had never happened. It did. I appreciate the doctors for taking care of me. They were phenomenal.”

BROWNS: Rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II will miss this week’s game at Minnesota with a calf injury. Coach Kevin Stefanski opened his Wednesday media briefing by ruling Newsome out against the Vikings (1-2), saying the 21-year-old starter is “week to week” but that he will not have to go on injured reserve, which would have meant he would miss at least three games.

A first-round draft pick from Northwestern, Newsome has looked comfortable in his first three games as a pro with the Browns (2-1). Stefanski isn’t sure when Newsome got hurt in Sunday’s win over Chicago. He played in the fourth quarter before leaving the game. Last week, Newsome said he was somewhat surprised defenses haven’t been throwing much in his direction. He’s been credited with seven tackles and two pass breakups in three games.

With Newsome out, Greedy Williams will slide into the opposite starting spot from Denzel Ward. Williams played the last eight snaps in Sunday’s 26-6 win over the Bears and had a pass breakup.

BEARS: The Chicago Bears took a major step toward moving out of their longtime home at Soldier Field – one of the most recognizable stadiums in the United States – and into the suburbs by signing a purchase agreement for Arlington Park about 30 miles northwest of the city.

Churchill Downs Incorporated, which owns the property officially known as Arlington International Racecourse, announced that the sale price was $197.2 million. At a press briefing, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she will “do what I can to keep (the Bears) here in the city of Chicago and I don’t think the door has closed by any means.”

But she said she first needs to hear from the team, saying Bears officials have declined to meet with her office, most recently as Tuesday when the team canceled a planned meeting with city officials.

“The bottom line is they’ve got to come to the table,” she said.

• Coach Matt Nagy was not ready to say who the starting quarterback will be when Chicago hosts the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Veteran Andy Dalton remains the No. 1 signal-caller, with rookie Justin Fields backing him up and Nick Foles in the third spot, Nagy said.

But as for who will start this week?

Nagy said that “will be sorted out once we have a clearer picture” on the health of his top two quarterbacks.

JETS: Wide receiver Jeff Smith is OK after being involved in a car accident Wednesday morning.

The 24-year-old Smith was driving to the team’s facility when the crash occurred. There were no immediate details on the accident, but agent Garriet Blair told The Associated Press that Smith is “good” physically and “more upset about his new car.”

Smith was not at practice during the early portion open to reporters.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation told the AP that Smith was at the facility Wednesday and, as Blair said, appears to be fine. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced details of the accident, which was first reported by NFL Network.

Smith is in his third season with the Jets after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College. He began his college career as a quarterback, but converted to wide receiver. Smith has two catches for 48 yards in three games and also has a significant role on special teams, serving as a gunner on punt coverage.

Smith has 20 career receptions for 227 yards in 16 games, including four starts.

RAVENS: The Baltimore Ravens activated receivers Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin from injured reserve and activated defensive lineman Justin Madubuike and linebacker Justin Houston from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

